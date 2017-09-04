The nearby island of Gozo in particular, but also much of the island of Malta, is a paradise for scuba-diving as well.

Diver Magazine voted Malta and Gozo the second best diving destination in the world in 2016, and the best in Europe. 50,000 people a year come to Malta for the diving. Why? Mostly because of the perfectly clear water, the warm temperatures, the amazing viability below water level and the caverns, shipwrecks and exotic wildlife that make way for endless explorations.

Diving in Malta. Photo: Getty

Rock climbing above that water is not something to miss out on either, and can be easily arranged (as can most things in Malta) from Valletta. There are over 1300 climbing routes, from sport climbing to bouldering and deep water soloing to sea level traversing. The naturally rocky texture of the cliffs make the country a dream for climbing.

Likewise, it’s well worth getting out a mountain bike and exploring the country on the off-road trails of the island. You can ride relaxing routes that cover the historic sights, from the medieval walled city of Mdnia to the Neolithic temples and Roman forts via the coastlines or more challenging, technical routes that will leave your legs sore at the end of the day.

If you do visit Gozo, the 42km Gozo Coastal cycling is also worth adding to your list. The journey is custom-built to combine an enjoyable cycle with some of the best attractions on the island.

Where to Stay

The capital city of Malta, Valletta as seen from a distance. Photo: Getty

If you’re looking to stay in style while you’re in Valletta then have a look at Palazzo Prince D’Orange. The reimagined 17-century limestone walls put you right in the heart of the traditional architecture, and the balcony-views are to die for.

If it’s a hostel you’re after, then check out the Balletta Boutique Living-Hostel, 50 metres from the National Muesum of Fine Arts. It’s also got a traditional feel to it, and everything you could ask from a hostel.