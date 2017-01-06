This Woman Is On A Mission To Prove That Absolutely Anyone Can Escape And Live The VanLife - Mpora





Piro knew she wanted to live a self sustained life out in the world, but she didn’t always know it was to be a life lived out of a van. As she didn’t know anything about restoration or motors, on deciding to buy a van and do it up, she took two months out to read up and teach herself about doing up a motor.

Taking out the entirety of the van’s interior, she installed her own floor, LED lights, a kitchenette and a bed, before decorating it to look like any explorers dream home.

“For real, I learnt everything on the spot,” she said in a recent interview. “The van works in fact aren’t perfect, I cannot cut anything straight and I always get my measurements wrong, but it serves me just alright”

Who much did this entire renovation cost? Just £500.