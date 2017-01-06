This Woman Is On A Mission To Prove That Absolutely Anyone Can Escape And Live The VanLife - Mpora

“Buy a van, drive off and live your life on the road.”
That’s the message that you’ll usually read online about the van life, as though anyone can just get a vehicle and disappear off into the horizon in a matter of weeks. What stops most of us however, is that to have your own affordable van life story in reality, you need to have a fair bit of experience in cars and renovation, just to get a vehicle ready for a full time lodger – Or so we thought…
Enter Marina Piro. This twenty-something from Italy is currently travelling the world in a 2001 Renault Kangoo with her trusty canine sidekick Odie. With little money and absolutely no previous restoration or motor experience, she decided she wanted a change and managed it all on her own. Here’s how…
