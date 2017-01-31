10 Of The Best Wakeboarding Lakes In The World - Mpora

Wakeboarding

10 Of The Best Wakeboarding Lakes In The World

Fancy a wakeboarding trip abroad? Check out these amazing wakeboarding lakes around the world...

What makes the perfect wakeboarding lake? It would be enormous, super calm with very little wind and crystal clear blue water, right? Well it turns out these lakes do actually exist. You just need to know where to find them.

Whether they are beneath the towering golden canyons of Utah or in the Costa Rican jungle, there are some truly amazing wakeboarding lakes out there to be carved up.

STONEY PARK, AUSTRALIA

Photo: Stoney Park

Stoney Park has two manmade lakes just north of Port Macquarie on the east coast of Australia. These two lakes have been designed at right angles to make use of the differing wind and sun conditions to create perfect glassy conditions for wakeboarding. They are equipped with jumps, sliders and kickers. It’s no surprise that Stoney Park is a popular training destination for international athletes.

AQUASKI PARK, COSTA RICA

Photo: iStock

Fancy flat calm 26°C water in the middle of winter? You need to go wakeboarding at AquaSki Park in Costa Rica. It’s a private man-made lake that is 3,500ft long, set among coconut palms and orange trees overlooking the Arenal Volcano. Catch a whiff of the tropical flowers as you skim over the water’s surface. If you want to mix things up, head to the coast and go surfing.

NEORION BAY, GREECE

Located on the island of Poros, you will find a wakeboarding mecca at the Passage waterski school. Strap in and skim across some of the clearest water in the world at the heart of this lush, green Greek island. Passage is owned by a former European slalom waterski champion, Sotiris Kyprios. They use a Malibu Wakesetter VLX boat which is built specifically for wakeboarders. It can hold 11 people and makes the biggest rideable wake on the planet.

LAKE POWELL, UTAH, USA

Photo: TK Watersports

Situated between the states of Utah and Arizona, you will find Lake Powell, the second largest manmade reservoir in the USA. It is so big that the 667 mile long shoreline is longer than the west coast of America. Surrounded by towering golden canyons, it’s one of the most amazing places to go wakeboarding in the world. You can see why the Mastercraft Pro Wakeboard Tour was held here.

LAKE GENEVA, SWITZERLAND

Photo: iStock

Lake Geneva in Switzerland is usually heaving with local residents on the weekends but during the week it is beautifully calm and quiet. Head down in the early morning or late afternoon and go wakeboarding with a view of Mont Blanc.

BLUE LAKE, FLORIDA, USA

Blue Lake is one of the most talked about wakeboarding lakes in the world. However its exact location is kept a close secret by pros that ride there. It was featured in wakeboard pro Danny Harf’s video called Defy (see above). The water is so clear and blue that it looks like the Caribbean. You never know, you might get an invitation yourself one day.

LAKE BLED, SLOVENIA

Photo: iStock

Slovenia is one of those underrated European gems with beautiful mountains, forests and of course lakes. Lake Bled is the most famous. It is quickly becoming a hub for watersports, especially wakeboarding. There is a tiny island with a castle in the middle, so you can lap it to your heart’s content.

ANAPA, RUSSIA

Photo: iStock

Tucked away on the northern coastline of Russia‘s Black Sea is Anapa. Former host of the World Cable-Wakeboard Championships, it is said to be the sunniest city in Russia with around 300 days of sunshine per year. Water temperature ranges between 19°C and 25°C, so don’t worry, it’s not as cold in there as you might think.

LAKE COMO, ITALY

Photo: Wakeboard Lake Como

Lake Como in Italy is known more for being a hub for movie stars and the super rich, rather than wakeboarders. However it is one of the most beautiful places to go wakeboarding in Europe. The wind tends to pick up in the middle of the day, so get there early or head down in the evening and you’ll be treated to calm flat water, perfect for a wake session.

LAKE TAHOE, CALIFORNIA, USA

Lake Tahoe has got to be one of the most beautiful lakes in America. It is the country’s second largest lake and has sandy beaches dotted along the azure blue water. Wakeboarding is especially popular in the south where the water is generally calm. You can go wakeboarding all year round with Birkholms Watersports on Lake Tahoe, but the warmest month to visit is August.

