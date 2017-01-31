10 Of The Best Wakeboarding Lakes In The World - Mpora

Photo: iStock

What makes the perfect wakeboarding lake? It would be enormous, super calm with very little wind and crystal clear blue water, right? Well it turns out these lakes do actually exist. You just need to know where to find them.

Whether they are beneath the towering golden canyons of Utah or in the Costa Rican jungle, there are some truly amazing wakeboarding lakes out there to be carved up.

