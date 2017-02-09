Watch: Barack Obama And Sir Richard Branson Kitesurfing In The British Virgin Islands - Mpora

Windsurfing, Kitesurfing & Sailing

Watch: Barack Obama And Sir Richard Branson Kitesurfing In The British Virgin Islands

The Obama-Branson bromance shows Donald Trump the true meaning of watersports.

Screenshot: YouTube (via Richard Branson).

Cast your mind back. Cast your mind back to a time before President Donald Trump. It’s difficult we know, what with everything that’s been going on, but try your best; try your best to remember a time when the President of the United States of America didn’t look like a flannel moth caterpillar. Having difficulties? Does the name Barack Obama ring any bells?

No longer weighed down by the burden of leadership, Obama has been spending his free time having some fun in the sun with none other than Sir Richard Branson himself. The former president, who had to give up water-based sports during his time as leader of the free world due to safety concerns, has been holidaying in the British Virgin Islands as a guest of Branson.

Obama had reportedly never been kitesurfing before the trip but as the video below, which has now been viewed over three million times, shows; ‘Bazzy O’ (a name nobody has ever called him before) seems to have picked things up very quickly. Introducing your new favourite bromance.

Screenshot: YouTube (via Richard Branson).
Screenshot: YouTube (via Richard Branson).
Screenshot: YouTube (via Richard Branson).

