In a move reminiscent of Patrick Swayze’s Bodie riding into the big bad wave at the end of Point Break, motivated residents of Florida have been picking up their kiteboards recently and heading out to ride the waves of Hurricane Irma.

MSNBC host Alex Witt, for one, was less than happy with the development… though in her defence, kiteboarding isn’t exactly the smartest thing to be doing during a hurricane.

In a live report from Miami Beach, Witt shouts to on-location reporter Mariana Atencio: “Is that somebody kitesurfing behind you? Oh, come on!”

Actually, no Alex, it’s not someone kitesurfing. It’s somebody kiteboarding.