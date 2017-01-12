This Woman Is 98 Years Old And Fitter Than You. Here Are Her Tips For A Happy Life..... - Mpora

Confession: I can’t stand yoga classes. While I love the idea of yoga and I’m completely sold on the benefits, I just can’t manage to make myself enjoy it in reality.

In my mind a yoga class entails soothing music, mental breathing space and a much needed chance to stretch out my body after a long day writing over a laptop. In reality its a painful hour of listening to my own breathing, holding awkward positions and feeling annoyed that I can’t seem to get any poses right. In fact, recently I’d all but given up on yoga together.

Then I came across Tao Porchon-Lynn.

This, frankly magical, woman is 98 years old and has been teaching yoga for the last 73 years of her life. She can stretch further than most of us, she is more wise than most of us and to be honest, she seems to have more fun too. As she nears 100, she has shared a little of her wisdom about growing up and never growing old, and how yoga is such an important part of life.