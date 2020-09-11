Credit: Pete Coombs

After a 15 miles morning ride, from the Tractor Shed, a lunchtime ferry takes us the 45 minutes across the Sound of Harris, a beautiful sailing past a seemingly endless quantity of tiny islands, many with basking seals taking in the midday sun.

The Isle of Harris is hilly, even the flat bits are hilly and we’d chosen to ride the Golden Road, which follows the glorious rocky bays of the isles east. The official route takes in the beaches of the west, so we spent a couple of days exploring the west before moving north.

“The Golden Road is one of the cycling highlights of the Hebrides, well worth a detour, but not in the pissing rain”

The Golden Road is one of the cycling highlights of the Hebrides, well worth a detour, but not in the pissing rain. We’d booked all our accommodation in advance, thus losing the freedom of a tent, so we had a compulsory 17 mile ride (before our longest day of the trip , a 40 mile slog over the mountains of Harris).

Without any option, we set off in high winds and with the rain was falling in ice cold sheets. It was like riding into a wind tunnel with a shower head on full cold strapped to our foreheads. To put it bluntly it was purgatory, which only got worse when all the tear filled snot inducing moaning started, Scotland at its worst.

Yet the pain did end, and after an hour around a hostel fireside and big bowl of pasta all was sort of forgotten, and on an overcast morning, thankfully dry, spirits were surprisingly high as we rode towards Lewis over the highest pass of the whole route.

Gone are the single track roads of the southern islands, this part of the route between Harris and Lewis is mainly a wide two lane road, with more traffic – including the odd pack of motorcycle tourists – who take the ferry from Skye and just head north to Lewis for the ferry to Ullapool.

Again, free forming the route, we choose to forego heading all the way north to the Butt of Lewis – the official end of the route. Instead, we headed south west from the standing stones of Callanish, erected a mere 5000 years ago, to the stunning beaches and sea cliffs of Uig.

“The sea cliffs of Mangersta, just outside Uig, are not only beautiful but the rock is near bullet proof”

By chance I’d investigated the islands climbing options and discovered that Uig is the climbing capital of the Outer Hebrides (I use the term capital in its mildest form here as I didn’t see anyone else climbing). I’d arranged a climbing guide, through a contact on Skye, posted my son and my shoes and harnesses in advance, for a two day bonus boys climbing fest. The first of which was a little wet and challenging, the second of which couldn’t have been better.

The sea cliffs of Mangersta, just outside Uig, are not only beautiful but the rock is near bullet proof. Lewisian Gneiss is some of the oldest rock on the planet, ranging from 3 to 1.7 billion years old, and has wonderful grip with big juggy holds.

We spent all day at the crag, climbing above the sea with only gannets for company, topping out on a series of 20 metre climbs. Mangersta crag is world class, and has possibly the best climbing bothy in the world at its top. There are many options here for multi-pitch routes and some serious overhanging exposed traverses too.

Our final evening in Uig was spent at the unmissable Uig Sands restaurant, with views and food unbeaten on our trip.

Before the start of our long journey back south. I asked the kids their thoughts on it all and got:

“Wet, but wicked!”

Do It Yourself

Some things to think about if you’d like to do something similar.

Distance

Don’t bite off long days, as kids will moan and what should be fun turns into a nightmare. The Hebridean Way is 185 miles, so take at least a week.

Packing

You really don’t need much! Good waterproofs, down jacket, woolly hat and a couple of changes of clothes. Put all the light stuff in the kids panniers and leave room for food as shops are few and far between and often shut early and all day on Sunday. If at all worried about your panniers put everything into a light weight waterproof liner bag.

Meals

Book ahead, as restaurants are often full and double check any accommodation is near a pub/restaurant. It kills the kids to ask them to ride more than half an hour for dinner, especially after a long day.

Isla Bikes

The kids and my wife used Islabikes, which are excellent. Lightweight, easy to use gears, durable and super comfortable.

Jacob’s View

“I dig the paddle gears as they’re easy to use. I like the drop handle bars so I can change my grip while climbing hills. The extra brake levers on the horizontal part of the handle bars make stopping easy if you have small hands. I like the way I can go really fast!”

Jacob, aged 12, rode a Luath – Isla’s cyclocross bike for kids (RRP from £699).

Alice’s View

“It’s a great colour and super easy to change gear. The saddles is ultra-comfy and I found climbing hills easy, I even overtook Dad. It’s a great bike, I love it!”

Alice, aged 10, rode the multi-purpose Beinn (RRP from £399).

Wife’s View

“The Janis is super light weight so great for touring, especially when loading onto trains. I had a front bag which helped distribute the weight, as I imagine it could become twitchy if all the weight was on the back. The gears have a fixed cog on the front, which is small, great for riding along with the kids and climbing hills but not so good if trying to maintain high speed over longer flat distances – which I never really had to do on this ride. A quality bike for all but the roughest of trails.”

My wife rode the Janis (don’t ask her age, it’s rude) / (RRP £999).

Some More Useful Information

Here’s some handy websites worth looking at.

Hebridean Way Info (www.visitscotland.com)

Outer Hebrides Info (www.visitouterhebrides.co.uk)

Eating Highlights

Uig Sands, Lewis (www.uiglodge.co.uk)

Westford Inn, North Uist (www.westfordinn.com)

Kisimul Cafe, Barra (www.cafekisimul.co.uk)

The Temple Bakery, Isle of Harris (www.facebook.com/TheTempleCafe)

Transport

For more on the ferry (www.calmac.co.uk).

For more on the sleeper train (www.sleeper.scot).

For more on bike-friendly mainland taxis (www.tickettoridehighlands.co.uk).

For more on bike-friendly island taxis (www.hebholidays.com).

