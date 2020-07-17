

How did you find the remoteness and lack of comms affected your experience?

Callum: It’s got a very committing feel with no weather forecasts and no chance of immediate rescue so you have to want and be able to deal with that. For me though, the biggest challenge was coming off Pabbay. The thought of checking your phone and your emails and all that stuff – I think that was hard. I felt like a pirate for two weeks and then I come back to the mainland and shit’s hit the fan! Life on Pabbay is pretty simple, you live in the moment which is nice.

“I was thinking about poo… you have to carry it out”

Matthew: Best to keep yourself [the team] as independent as possible. You have to have structure to how you live on the island – where to pitch tents, wash dishes, wash yourselves, collect water, and I was thinking about poo. It’s a delicate island and everyone’s camping in the same spot, same beach! More visitors, bigger problem – nothing for it, you have to carry it out.

For the climbing, you could put yourself in a very difficult situation, very quickly. Good communication with your partner and between the team was critical. We had Elle’s PLB (Personal Locator Beacon) but imagine someone had broken their femur and emergency services couldn’t get to you for 3 days! Imagine 4 first aiders around you for 3 days going, ‘how’s your femur?’ You need a Beacon as a minimum but a Sat phone would be ideal!

How about the weather?

Matthew: As is the signature of the UK, the quality of the weather doesn’t match the quality of the rock. It can be as good as you like but if you don’t get your window, you’re just looking at it. We’d commit to the walk over the island to check the sky. Every day you’re not really knowing the weather and so you’d get up and go and 20 minutes later it was raining. You have to be emotionally resilient.

Elle: If it was sunny, we’d go and didn’t question it. If it was showering, we did the same. I liked it. It’s exciting to have big storms!

When you weren’t able to climb, what did you get up to? What did you spend the rainy days doing?

Elle: It was fantastic to go out and explore, go coasteering, go for a swim, walk the coves, it was really peaceful. You can always get in the ocean when it rains if you’re into that…if you’re warm enough! Take a thick wetsuit – amazing coast, big seals, super cool.

Callum: There’s crazy wildlife – lots of seals on the beach. There were two males and a female – they were having a dance off…or maybe it was a stand off… I’m not really sure. We were crouched silently in the long grass watching them at dusk. Crazy bird-life too.