Credit: Emily Woodhouse

It’s funny looking back at my journal, meticulously handwritten and adjourned with cutout leaflets, maps and receipts. I had no idea I was going to become a travel writer at that stage. Although if you’d sold it to me as “get paid to go on adventures and write about them”, I would have signed straight up. I love my scattergun yet direct account of the trip. And lines that have clearly been taken out of my parents’ mouths and repeated matter-of-factly on paper. My most consistent journalistic endeavour seems to be reporting on the state of the hot chocolate each morning.

“This early introduction to the cycle touring fraternity was slowly changing my perception of the world – and the people in it”

People always talk about the Kindness of Strangers on bike tours – and I’ve certainly experienced it myself – but it’s fascinating to read about it from the viewpoint of a sceptical and sarcastic teenager.

There are things I don’t even remember, like sitting alone by the bikes with my brother. “During this time,” I write, “a South African couple came down the street and spoke briefly to us, well to me – oops to stranger danger.” I’d genuinely learnt not to trust other people but this early introduction to the cycle touring fraternity was slowly changing my perception of the world – and the people in it.

Credit: Emily Woodhouse

One night, we didn’t manage to find any accommodation and cycled on, town after town, looking for somewhere to stay. We eventually ended up in a farmhouse at the end of a long hill, surrounded by fields. I strongly remember being horrified that my parents had agreed to stay without checking the price and being convinced that I’d be sleeping in a barn. All my instincts told me that the elderly lady, who could speak no English, had a malicious intent to cheat us. Because that’s just what people trying to sell stuff did.

But once again, we landed on our feet. It turned out that they’d just converted a barn into a brand-spanking new set of bedrooms for tourists. “I never thought you could hide ensuite bedrooms behind an old, rough-and-ready farmhouse!” I write, after voicing all my unheard concerns and slagging off the radish sandwiches we’d had to eat for dinner. Out of curiosity, I found a picture of the farmhouse we’d stayed in. Turns out the rural hovel of my memories was nothing of the sort.

“Whether the kids are grumpy, loving it or being baited with ice cream, little do they know what they’ve started”

Since that first tour, I’ve kept travelling by bicycle. In case you’re wondering, we avoided disaster and cycled from Salzburg to the Adriatic Sea a few years later. It must have sown the seeds for further travels.

Remember those South Africans? We met them twice on the Danube. The second time, I’d relaxed enough to ask them where they were going: “They are on a month’s holiday, cycling from Spain to Hungary!” Mind blown.

Perhaps it was only a matter of time before I did the same, although mine was a 50 day unscripted ride around Europe, taking in as many countries as possible. It started well researched, like things always do, but ended in a race across France using only a road map and the angle of the sun. Clearly I haven’t lost the family streak for gung-ho adventure.

“I haven’t lost the family streak for gung-ho adventure”

On my most recent tour, cycling the Rhine from source to sea with a friend, we saw lots of families cycling the more popular sections. They would pass by in careful, slow formation or we’d be overtaken by an impatient teenager, only to pass him again at the place he’d been told to wait.

I couldn’t help myself from smiling knowingly. Whether the kids are grumpy, loving it or being baited with ice cream, little do they know what they’ve started.

Pictured: The start of the Rhine Tour. Credit: Emily Woodhouse

Pictured: Emily and her friend at the End of the Rhine Tour. Credit: Emily Woodhouse

