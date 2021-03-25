This is The Nomad. It’s a film project that took three months of work between Erick Cedeño and filmmaker Brian Vernon. Most of the film was shot in California’s Los Padres National Forest. In short, it’s a nice film and we like it.

For Cedeño, his bike is a source of inspiration and a method to explore not only the world around him but also himself. The way he talks about his bike in this short film, that’s been backed by Blackburn, is so on the money that it’s bound to hit the sweet spot with anyone who’s ever got a good feeling from pedalling themselves from point a to point b.

“I’m not from here, I’m not from there. I’m from everywhere. And I belong there,” says Cedeño; a man who uses his bike not only as a way of getting outside but also as a way of clearing his mind of clutter and feeding his spirit. If you’ve ever felt like you’d stop living your best life without your bike, you’ll relate to this man and the way he talks about his bit of metal stretched between two wheels.

With the year we’ve all had, there’s a ray of light in this film’s message. During its brief running time, it reminds us that there’s a world out there, both near and far, and that all we really need to explore it is a willingness to embrace it. Although, as Cedeño points out riding a bike will, for sure, help you make the most of it.

