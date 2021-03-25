The Nomad | This Beautiful Short Film Will Remind You Why You Love Your Bike - Mpora

Share

Adventure Cycling & Cycle Touring

The Nomad | This Beautiful Short Film Will Remind You Why You Love Your Bike

Anyone who's ever found a sense of joy in riding their bike from point a to point b will enjoy this

This is The Nomad. It’s a film project that took three months of work between Erick Cedeño and filmmaker Brian Vernon. Most of the film was shot in California’s Los Padres National Forest. In short, it’s a nice film and we like it.

For Cedeño, his bike is a source of inspiration and a method to explore not only the world around him but also himself. The way he talks about his bike in this short film, that’s been backed by Blackburn, is so on the money that  it’s bound to hit the sweet spot with anyone who’s ever got a good feeling from pedalling themselves from point a to point b.

“I’m not from here, I’m not from there. I’m from everywhere. And I belong there,” says Cedeño; a man who uses his bike not only as a way of getting outside but also as a way of clearing his mind of clutter and feeding his spirit. If you’ve ever felt like you’d stop living your best life without your bike, you’ll relate to this man and the way he talks about his bit of metal stretched between two wheels.

With the year we’ve all had, there’s a ray of light in this film’s message. During its brief running time, it reminds us that there’s a world out there, both near and far, and that all we really need to explore it is a willingness to embrace it. Although, as Cedeño points out riding a bike will, for sure, help you make the most of it.

You May Also Like

The First Time I Went… | Cycle Touring

Bike Tours In Europe | An Essential Guide

John Muir Way | Cycling Coast To Coast Across Scotland

6 of the Best Long-Distance Cycling Routes In The United Kingdom

Share

Topics:

Adventure video

Related Articles

Mountain Biking

One From The Vaults | Aaron Gwin At Leogang

It's now over five years since Aaron Gwin stunned the world of mountain biking world with this unchained melody

One From The Vaults | Remember When Aaron Gwin Won Without A Chain At Leogang 2015?
Skiing

Freeride World Tour 2021 | Xtreme Verbier Best Bits

Live vicariously by watching some of the best skiers on the planet doing their thing in the Swiss Alps

Freeride World Tour 2021 | Xtreme Verbier Ski Highlights
Mountaineering & Expeditions

The Terror | The Reality of the Franklin Expedition

This is the bloody reality of the true story that inspired horror drama series 'The Terror'

The Terror | What Happened To The Real Life Franklin Expedition?
Diving

Surface Interval | 5 Products To Change Your Diving

Want to mix up your approach to diving? Here are some things that will really change how you scuba dive

5 Products You Can Use To Change The Way You Scuba Dive
Skateboarding

Tony Hawk | Legend Lands ‘Last Ever’ Ollie 540

If this slice of skate history doesn't bring a tear to your eye today, nothing will

Tony Hawk Left In Tears After Landing ‘Last Ever’ Ollie 540
Skiing

From Avoriaz With Love | Resort Speedriding

With Avoriaz on lockdown, Valentin Delluc finds his own way to pass the time

Speedriding Through An Alpine Resort | From Avoriaz With Love
Newsletter Terms & Conditions

Please enter your email so we can keep you updated with news, features and the latest offers. If you are not interested you can unsubscribe at any time. We will never sell your data and you'll only get messages from us and our partners whose products and services we think you'll enjoy.

Read our full Privacy Policy as well as Terms & Conditions.

Cookies help us deliver our services. By using this website, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn More

Accept
production