We’ve all got that one mate who thinks they could prevail over a bear in hand-to-hand combat. ‘Yeah, I’d fight a bear,’ they’ll tell you after three Camden Hells, ‘I’d fight a bear and I’d win.’

This viral footage of a climber’s run-in on Mount Futago in Japan, filmed earlier in October, brings home the reality of such statements; brings home just how frightening fighting a bear actually is.

“The bear retreats before coming back at the climber for another pop”

It’s believed the black bear in this clip, who really does come out of nowhere like the bear in The Revenant, is defending her cub. The climber defends himself by screaming (who can blame him), kicking and punching out. The bear retreats before coming back at the climber for another pop. It’s a heart-stopping watch, one where the climber – you feel – is extremely lucky to walk away alive.

The bear attack chaos commences approx 60 seconds into this clip below. Thankfully, no animal or person was harmed in the incident.

