Highest Mountains In Japan | Exploring The Top 5 - Mpora

Share

Mountaineering & Expeditions

Highest Mountains In Japan | Exploring The Top 5

From the iconic Mount Fuji to the spear-shaped Mount Yari, this is a guide to the highest mountains in Japan

The highest mountain in Japan is Mount Fuji. With its summit 3776 metres above sea level, the active volcano roughly 100km southwest of Tokyo is one of the most famous mountains in the world. The peak is one of three sacred mountains in Japan and a popular destination for intrepid hikers. We’ll tell you more about Mount Fuji shortly but before then, how much do you know about Japan’s other high mountains? Do you know the name of Japan’s second highest mountain? Or it’s third highest mountain for that matter? If you answered “Help me. I know nothing” to either of those last two questions, fear not. This is our very useful guide to the five highest mountains in Japan.

With approximately 73% of the land in Japan being considered mountainous, the country is the ultimate adventure destination for people who love mountain climbing.

According to the Japanese Alpine Club, there are 16,667 mountains in Japan. Depending on who you listen to and how you count mountains though, there are even those that say the country is actually home to over 18,000 mountains. Obviously, we haven’t got time to discuss every single one of Japan’s mountains in depth but hopefully this guide to the highest of them will at least whet your appetite somewhat .

If you like the outdoors, you’ll love Japan.

1) Mount Fuji – 3776m

Pictured: The Chureito Pagoda with Japan’s highest mountain, Mount Fuji, in the background. Credit: Manuel Cosentino

A climb to the summit of Mount Fuji usually takes between five and ten hours. Most people looking to climb it start their ascent at Kawaguchi-ko 5th station. From this point on the mountain, it should take you somewhere between and six hours to get to the top. To avoid any form of altitude sickness en-route, it’s advised that you climb at a calm and steady pace.

Taking your time will not help you acclimatise to the altitude, it will also give you more time to enjoy some truly spectacular scenery. On a clear day, you’ll get the most unforgettable views of Japan. If you don’t mind cutting down on sleep, and getting out the head torch, many people love getting as high as possible on Fuji in time for sunrise. Japan, after all, is known as the “Land of the Rising Sun.”

Official climbing season on Mount Fuji runs from early July to mid September. During this period of the year, the weather is far more suitable for climbing, the mountain is usually free of snow, and the mountain huts are in operation. If you haven’t got much hiking experience, stay clear of tackling Fuji outside of climbing season.

Between October and mid June, climbing to the summit of Mount Fuji becomes a much more perilous pursuit. Extreme wind and weather conditions, snow, ice, and avalanche risk are all a reality. Approach climbing the mountain at this time of year with the utmost caution.

Pictured: Mount Fuji, across the water

Due to its iconic nature, Mount Fuji is unsurprisingly a very popular attraction with both Japanese and foreign tourists alike. In the school holidays here, which run from the 20th of July to the end of August, Fuji can get seriously busy. During Obon Week, which is one of Japan’s three major holiday seasons alongside New Year and Golden Week, you’ll end up queueing on certain parts of the mountain. You’ll meet some interesting people doing this, but you’ll also spend a lot of time standing around.

To beat the biggest crowds, you’re best of climbing Mount Fuji on a weekday in the first half of July – before the schools break for summer. The weather will be slightly more unpredictable at this time of the year but, on the plus side, you’re unlikely to get stuck in those big queues.

Mount Fuji is split up into 10 stations with the first of these being at the bottom and the 10th and final one – unsurprisingly – being located at the top. There are four 5th stations. These are located halfway up the mountain and represent the starting locations for the four different trails up Fuji: Yoshida, Fujinomiya, Subashiri and Gotemba.

Located on the island of Honshu, which is Japan’s largest and most populous island, Mount Fuji is an active stratovolcano. It last erupted in the early part of the 18th century (1707-1708). This 300-year stretch of silence from Fuji is longer than the previous interval of around 200 years.

The Japanese government has simulated what would happen if Mount Fuji was to erupt again, and have come to the conclusion that Tokyo could be shut down in a matter of hours. A worst case scenario would see 17.3 billion cubic feet of ash rain down on Tokyo and the surrounding area.

2) Mount Kita – 3193m

Pictured: Minami Alps National Park is home to some of the highest mountains in Japan

The highest non-volcanic mountain in Japan is Mount Kita (Kita-dake). Kita-dake is located in the Yamanashi Prefecture, and its summit is 3193 metres above sea level. It is situated within Minami Alps National Park, close to the city of Minami-Alps.

Less crowded than Mount Fuji, this mountain in the north of the Southern Japanese Alp is the main peak of the Shirane Three. The Shirane Three consists of Mount Kita-dake, Mount Aino-dake, and Mount Notori-dake.

The view of Mount Fuji, the highest mountain in Japan, from the summit of Kita-dake is arguably the best one in the country. A ‘golden hour’ look at Fuji from the high places of Kita-dake, it’s worth saying, is one you’ll never forget. Bring a camera. You’ll want to be taking photographs up here.

People usually climb Mount Kita-dake from Hirogawara. Hirogawara, especially during the summer season, is the main base for climbing the mountain. To get to Hirogawara, you’re looking at a two hour bus ride from Kofu City. Kofu City is roughly 90 minutes from Tokyo via train.

Unless you’re an experienced expert-level climber, you should only really consider trying to ascend it in the summer months. In the winter, the snow can get pretty deep and frozen ridge lines become a real hazard. The lodges, it’s worth adding, are only open during the summer season so that’s something else to consider if you’re planning to take this mountain on.

One popular way to summit this mountain is known as the ‘Mount Kita-dake Loop from Hirogawara’. It takes 11.5 hours, and is best completed over the course of two days. The majority of the walking on this route, 75% roughly, occurs on the second day. Spend your first night at the Shiraneoike-goya mountain, and get the rest of the climb and your return journey done on day two. Wake up bright and early on the second day, and bask in the glow of a sunrise on one of Japan’s highest points.

The Kitadake Buttress (Kit-dake Battoresu) is a tall 600 metre rock face on the eastern side of the mountain. Japan’s second highest mountain is rich in plant life, especially on the southeastern slope on the route that runs to Mount Nakashirane. The area’s abundance of plants is also noticeable on the Kusasuberi and Migimata courses along Shiraneo Pond.

3) Mount Okuhotaka – 3190m

Pictured: The third highest mountain in Japan, Mount Okuhotaka, in summer

With a summit just three metres lower than Kita-dake, Mount Okuhotaka (Okuhotakadake) just misses out on second spot in this list of Japan’s highest mountains. Although only the third highest mountain in the country, Mount Okuhotaka can still lay claim to being the highest peak in the Hotaka Mountain Range. It’s also the highest in the Nagano and Gifu prefectures.

The Hotaka Mountains are made up of Okuhotaka, Karasawa, Kitahotaka, Maehotaka and Nishihotaka. Mount Hotaka is known in mountaineering circles as the “Leader of the Northern Alps.”

Gunji Abe was the first person to make a successful ascent on the mountain, way back in 1906.

Due to its rocky, and at times genuinely quite gnarly, terrain, climbing Mount Okuhotaka is not recommended to those with limited mountain ascending experience – especially when snow has fallen as the area can become particularly treacherous.

A popular hiking route in these parts, especially in high season which runs from July to early October, starts in the Karasawa Cirque. From a safety point of view, it’s important to note that falling rocks are a hazard on the route’s upper sections and the use of a helmet is encouraged. You can rent these for free from Karasawa Hutte. Look after your heads, people.

The hiking / climbing duration of this route is 13.5 hours. Don’t worry though. You won’t have to do that all in one hit. There are mountain huts on the way up and the way down where you can rest and get some sleep. Hotaka-dake Sanso is a mountain hut situated roughly 50 minutes from Mount Okuhotaka’s peak, and a great place for some shut eye.

4) Mount Aino – 3189m

Pictured: A mountain view that takes in Mount Fuji, Kitadake, and Ainodake

Mount Aino, also known as Ainodake, is the second highest mountain in the Akaishi Mountains behind Mount Kita. Its summit is 3189 metres above sea level, making it the fourth highest mountain in Japan. Alongside Mount Kita and Mount Notori (Notori-dake), it forms part of the Shiranesanzan.

Due to its positioning as part of the ‘Shirane three’, there isn’t really an obvious route that just involves Mount Aino-dake. Because of this, many hikers end up visiting the mountain’s summit when moving from Mount Kita-dake or Mount Senjyo-dake to elsewhere in the South Japan Alps.

Climbers starting from Hirogawara will approach the Shirane mountains in the following order: Mount Kita-dake, Mount Aino-dake, Mount Noutori-dake. Climbers starting in Narata, on the other hand, will approach them in reverse order: Mount Noutori-dake, Mount Aino-dake, Mount Kita-dake.

Although Aino primarily lies on a traverse route between Mount Kita and Mount Notori, the summit of it also sees a trail fork off in a westerly direction towards Mount Mibu. Here, it connects up to the Senshio Ridge.

The Notori Hut, which lies just below the summit of nearby Mount Nishinotori (Nishinotori-dake), and the Kitadake mountain cottage that lies on a saddle between Aino and Kita are good points to stop and take a break if you’re adventuring in this part of Japan.

5) Mount Yari – 3180m

Pictured: Mount Yari, the fifth highest mountain in Japan

Mount Yari takes it names from the Japanese word for spear. As soon as you see Mount Yari, you can understand the thinking behind giving it that name. It does really resemble the end of spear being thrust up into the sky. Because of its shape, it is also known as the ‘Matterhorn of Japan’.

Part of Japan’s Hida Mountains, and located in the Chūbu-Sangaku National Park, Mount Yari is the fifth highest mountain in Japan. Its distinct shape means there’s four ridges that lead up neatly to the summit. They are Higashikama, to the east, Yarihotaka, to the south, Nishikama, to the west, and Kitakama to the north.

The first ascent of Mount Yari took place on the 28th of July in 1828 when a priest by the name of Banryū founded a temple there. In 1878, William Gowland became the first non-Japanese person to make the ascent. It took until 1922, when a Japanese mountaineer called Maki Yūkō achieved the feat, for the first successful ascent of the mountain in winter to take place. In December 1959, tragedy struck Mount Yari when an avalanche occurred on Kitakama – killing nine from Senshu University.

The Mountains In Japan Over 3000 Metres High

Just below you’ll find all the mountains in Japan with a summit that’s over 3000 metres above sea level. If you’re looking for a high mountain adventure in Japan, start with these ones here.

  1. Mount Fuji – 3776m
  2. Mount Kita – 3193m
  3. Mount Okuhotaka – 3190m
  4. Mount Aino – 3189m
  5. Mount Yari – 3180m
  6. Mount Warusawa – 3141m
  7. Mount Akaishi – 3120m
  8. Mount Karasawa – 3110m
  9. Mount Kitahotaka – 3106m
  10. Mount Obami – 3101m
  11. Mount Maehotaka – 3090m
  12. Mount Nakanadake – 3085m
  13. Mount Naka – 3084m
  14. Mount Arakawa-Naka – 3084m
  15. Mount Ontake – 3067m
  16. Mout Nishinotori – 3051m
  17. Mount Shiomi – 3047m
  18. Mount Minami-dake – 3032.7m
  19. Mount Senjo – 3032.6m
  20. Mount Norikura – 3026m
  21. Mount Tate – 3015m
  22. Mount Hijiri – 3013m

For more useful information on hiking in Japan, head to HikesInJapan.com

Need a book on the subject? Read One Hundred Mountains of Japan by Kyuya Fukada

You May Also Like

Niseko | Adventure Destination Guide

Hokkaido Heaven | How a “Bad” Winter Proves It’s The Best Place On Earth To Go Skiing

20 Mountaineering Puns That Will Peak Your Interest

Share

Topics:

Adventure

Related Articles

Mountaineering & Expeditions

AKU X Peter Moser | 200 Summits In 15 Days

Peter Moser reflects on a climbing challenge that saw him 'complete' The Lagorai in one winter

Aurai | AKU Film Looks At Mountaineer Peter Moser And His 200 Summits In 15 Days
Skiing

Yosemite | The First Ski Descent of Half Dome

The descent is said to have taken five hours, with sections that had to be abseiled and sideslipped

Half Dome Sees First Ski Descent | Steep Skiing In Yosemite
Skiing

A Winter To Forget | Why So Many Avalanche Fatalities In The US?

We chat with mountain guide Adrian Ballinger about the unique dangers this winter has presented

A Winter To Forget | Why Is America Seeing So Many Avalanche Fatalities?
Rock Climbing, Abseiling & Canyoning

Via Ferrata In The UK | The Ultimate Guide

We might not have the biggest mountains in the world but the UK's via ferrata scene has a lot to offer

A Guide To Via Ferrata In The UK
Rock Climbing, Abseiling & Canyoning

Via Ferrata In Europe | The Ultimate Guide

When it comes to via ferrata, Europe has so many good routes to choose from

Best Via Ferrata Routes In Europe
Travel

The American Road Trip | 10 Of The Best

Experience the United States of America with these unforgettable road trips

10 of the Best Road Trips In The USA
Newsletter Terms & Conditions

Please enter your email so we can keep you updated with news, features and the latest offers. If you are not interested you can unsubscribe at any time. We will never sell your data and you'll only get messages from us and our partners whose products and services we think you'll enjoy.

Read our full Privacy Policy as well as Terms & Conditions.

Cookies help us deliver our services. By using this website, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn More

Accept
production