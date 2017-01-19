Screenshot: YouTube (via BBC).

Look, there’s no easy way of saying this so we’re just going to come out and say it. The video you’re about to watch will make you very, very, very emotional. It’s going to hit you; hit you square in the feels. Wildlife footage, when done well, has always had the power to move the audience in new and unexpected ways but this…this is something else entirely.

Featuring a robot spy monkey, a tribe of Langurs, and the voice of former Dr Who David Tennant this clip is going to make you cry more than I cried when England got knocked out of Euro ’96 on penalties. Yeah, that was a whole lot of crying. You have been warned.

Shot in Rajasthan, India, the footage has shocked and upset viewers of it in equal measure. The Langurs, believing the robot spy monkey to be a dead baby monkey, mourn for it in a way that mirrors the way humans grieve for their loved ones. Us talking about it really won’t do it justice, so if you haven’t seen it yet – buckle up, and brace yourself for an emotional rollercoaster.

The animal kingdom continues to fascinate.