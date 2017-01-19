Spy In The Wild: BBC Programme Shows Langur Monkeys Mourning The "Death" Of A Robot - Mpora

Share

Amazing Animals

Spy In The Wild: BBC Programme Shows Langur Monkeys Mourning The “Death” Of A Robot

This stunning wildlife footage is going to get you right in the feels.

Robot Spy Monkey
Screenshot: YouTube (via BBC).

Look, there’s no easy way of saying this so we’re just going to come out and say it. The video you’re about to watch will make you very, very, very emotional. It’s going to hit you; hit you square in the feels. Wildlife footage, when done well, has always had the power to move the audience in new and unexpected ways but this…this is something else entirely.

Featuring a robot spy monkey, a tribe of Langurs, and the voice of former Dr Who David Tennant this clip is going to make you cry more than I cried when England got knocked out of Euro ’96 on penalties. Yeah, that was a whole lot of crying. You have been warned.

Shot in Rajasthan, India, the footage has shocked and upset viewers of it in equal measure. The Langurs, believing the robot spy monkey to be a dead baby monkey, mourn for it in a way that mirrors the way humans grieve for their loved ones. Us talking about it really won’t do it justice, so if you haven’t seen it yet – buckle up, and brace yourself for an emotional rollercoaster.

The animal kingdom continues to fascinate.

Robot Spy Monkey
Screenshot: YouTube (via BBC).
Robot Spy Monkey
Screenshot: YouTube (via BBC).
Robot Spy Monkey
Screenshot: YouTube (via BBC).

You May Also Like:

What Do Owls Look Like Without Feathers? 8 “Naked” Animals That Will Blow Your Mind

10 Animals That Look Like Donald Trump

Share

Topics:

article awe Nature sadness surprise video

Related Articles

Owl Without Feathers
Amazing Animals

The "Naked" Truth | What Do Animals Look Like Without Hair or Feathers?

After seeing these images, you'll never look at wildlife in quite the same way.

What Do Owls Look Like Without Feathers? 8 “Naked” Animals That Will Blow Your Mind
Amazing Animals

Shock Factor | Gross, Pornographic And Controversial: Are PETA's Anti-Cruelty Ads Too Hard To Stomach?

Can you get through all these videos?

Gross, Pornographic And Controversial: Are PETA's Anti-Cruelty Ads Too Hard To Stomach?
Amazing Animals

Make It Stop | 5 Horrifying Real Life Animals That Are Sure to Give You Nightmares

5 horrifying real life animals that are sure to give you nightmares

5 Horrifying Real Life Animals That Are Sure to Give You Nightmares
Snake Eating Snake
Amazing Animals

Snake For Dinner | Australian Woman Finds Eastern Brown Snake Eating A Carpet Python In Her Back Garden

Just when you think you've seen every mad animal video Australia has to offer, this footage emerges.

Watch: One Of The World's Most Venomous Snakes Eating A Carpet Python In Australia
animals in toilets
Amazing Animals

Bathroom Nightmares | 5 Videos Of Animals Emerging From Toilets

We really, really, really hope you’re not reading this while taking a poo...

5 Videos Of Animals Emerging From Toilets Guaranteed To Give You Bathroom Anxiety
Amazing Animals

Monster Quest | This Fisherman Takes Photos Of Creatures From The Bottom Of The Ocean - And They're F**king Terrifying

Seriously. What kind of fish has human teeth?!...

This Fisherman Catches Creatures From The Bottom Of The Ocean - And They're F**king Terrifying
Newsletter Terms & Conditions

Please enter your email so we can keep you updated with news, features and the latest offers. If you are not interested you can unsubscribe at any time. We will never sell your data and you'll only get messages from us and our partners whose products and services we think you'll enjoy.

Read our full Privacy Policy as well as Terms & Conditions.

Cookies help us deliver our services. By using this website, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn More

Accept
production