This Fisherman Catches Creatures From The Bottom Of The Ocean - And They're F**king Terrifying - Mpora

Amazing Animals

This Fisherman Catches Creatures From The Bottom Of The Ocean – And They’re F**king Terrifying

Seriously. What kind of fish has human teeth?!...

What lives at the bottom of the ocean?

It’s a question no one can fully answer, we’re all pretty aware that our knowledge of the ocean is far from conclusive.

While we’re finding new species of animal each and every year on land, in the ocean we’ve hardly scraped the surface. From the giant squid, to people who still firmly believe that the megladon still exists somewhere out in the deep blue, we really have no idea what kind of creatures the ocean is hiding.

Deep sea fisherman Roman Fedortsov has just proved this point once again, with photos of the creatures he encounters in the very depths of the ocean which look, if we’re honest, like monsters from a Guilmerro Del Toro horror flick

The Russian fisherman regularly catches deep sea creatures in his day to day job and decided start uploading them to Twitter for Landlubbers like us to freak out over.

According to the replies on his posts, these fish are nothing out of the ordinary to any deep sea fisherman. To us however, these guys are freakin’ terrifying. Look at the human teeth on the top one! What fish has teeth?!


While we hope we never bump into one of these guys while enjoying an ocean swim, we have to admit that it’s pretty exciting to see that the ocean still has so much more to offer that we have yet to find!

To see more creepy creatures from the deep, follow Roman on Twitter here.

