This Fisherman Catches Creatures From The Bottom Of The Ocean - And They're F**king Terrifying - Mpora

What lives at the bottom of the ocean?

It’s a question no one can fully answer, we’re all pretty aware that our knowledge of the ocean is far from conclusive.

While we’re finding new species of animal each and every year on land, in the ocean we’ve hardly scraped the surface. From the giant squid, to people who still firmly believe that the megladon still exists somewhere out in the deep blue, we really have no idea what kind of creatures the ocean is hiding.

Deep sea fisherman Roman Fedortsov has just proved this point once again, with photos of the creatures he encounters in the very depths of the ocean which look, if we’re honest, like monsters from a Guilmerro Del Toro horror flick