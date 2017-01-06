Screenshot: YouTube (via – USA Today).

There are things you expect to see when hanging up your washing, and there are things you don’t expect to see. Clothes – expect. Pegs – expect. Washing line – expect. An eastern brown snake eating a carpet python – don’t expect.

One woman, from Goodna (near Brisbane, Australia), got the shock of her life on Monday when putting her laundry out to dry. Yes. That’s right. She looked down and saw an eastern brown snake eating a carpet python. Crikey!

The eastern brown snake, known to be one of the world’s most venomous snakes, had bitten the non-venomous carpet python and was gorging on its remains. Upon stumbling on the scene, the woman immediately called a professional snake removal business.