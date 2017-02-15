Screenshot: YouTube (via Oleg Cricket).

Oleg Cricket, you mad bastard. Not satisfied with very nearly riding his hoverboard off the edge of a skyscraper, and generally doing a load of other crazy shit in his spare time (usually on rooftops), the Russian daredevil has been taking his BMX for a spin on…you guessed it…a rooftop that’s really, really, really high up.

We’ve watched this footage through once and, quite frankly, once was enough for us. We just don’t have enough mental fortitude to sit through it again. There’s a particularly scary moment about 51 seconds into the video that made our stomachs drop, our hearts fly up into our mouths, and our bums fart like squeaky trumpets all at the same time. Have a look at the seriously scary video below, if you dare.