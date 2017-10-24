BMX stars Bruno Hoffman and Anthony Perrin have managed to end up in quite the pickle in the run up to Halloween.

The two Red Bull riders are the stars of the latest in Red Bull’s extravagant line of BMX mini-films. If you remember Kriss Kyle’s amazing Kaleidoscope, it’s not too far off in terms of production value.

Stranger things meets BMX. Photo: Tim Korbmacher/Red Bull Content Pool

But we’ve not even told you the best bit: it comes with a sci-fi storyline. Oh yeah.

Someone at Red Bull has clearly been watching a lot of Stranger Things, because the music, and the visuals, both pair up. But it makes for a great watch and we wholeheartedly approve.

Stranger Things meets BMX again. Photo: Tim Korbmacher/Red Bull Content Pool

You can put out a normal edit anytime of year. Why not spice things up for Halloween? As you can see as well, the video has dropped with a whole host of awesome photography too.