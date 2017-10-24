Devil's Voice | Bruno Hoffman and Anthony Perrin Have Released a BMX Sci-Fi Edit for Halloween - Mpora

Share

BMX

Devil’s Voice | Bruno Hoffman and Anthony Perrin Have Released a BMX Sci-Fi Edit for Halloween

A thrilling BMX sci-fi story in an abandoned cold-war communications station in Berlin...

BMX stars Bruno Hoffman and Anthony Perrin have managed to end up in quite the pickle in the run up to Halloween.

The two Red Bull riders are the stars of the latest in Red Bull’s extravagant line of BMX mini-films. If you remember Kriss Kyle’s amazing Kaleidoscope, it’s not too far off in terms of production value.

Stranger things meets BMX. Photo: Tim Korbmacher/Red Bull Content Pool

But we’ve not even told you the best bit: it comes with a sci-fi storyline. Oh yeah.

Someone at Red Bull has clearly been watching a lot of Stranger Things, because the music, and the visuals, both pair up. But it makes for a great watch and we wholeheartedly approve.

Stranger Things meets BMX again. Photo: Tim Korbmacher/Red Bull Content Pool

You can put out a normal edit anytime of year. Why not spice things up for Halloween? As you can see as well, the video has dropped with a whole host of awesome photography too.

 

Photo: Tim Korbmacher/Red Bull Content Pool
Photo: Tim Korbmacher/Red Bull Content Pool
Photo: Tim Korbmacher/Red Bull Content Pool

Here’s the description for the sci-fi flick from the good folks at Red Bull:

“In “Devil’s Voice” BMX riding by the Red Bull athletes Bruno Hoffmann and Anthony Perrin meets a thrilling sci-fi story in the stunning Berlin location Teufelsberg – a former and now closed communications intercept station during the cold war.

Photo: Tim Korbmacher/Red Bull Content Pool
Photo: Tim Korbmacher/Red Bull Content Pool

“In the story Anthony Perrin is trapped in a parallel universe at the Teufelsberg and Bruno, called by mysterious voices, is heading there to save Anthony by clearing various levels at the Teufelsberg compound with his riding skills. At the end Bruno finds a tape recorder that sent the trapping voices and tries to stop it. But instead of rescuing Anthony in so doing, he ends up in that frightening place as well!”

Photo: Tim Korbmacher/Red Bull Content Pool
Token phallus-style city instalment. Photo: Tim Korbmacher/Red Bull Content Pool

Have a watch and let us know what you think – there’s some rad riding in here for sure!

You May Also Like

BMX Star Sebastian Keep Nails Wild Wallride From Bypass in New “Walls” Video

Liam Phillips Interview | “I Won’t Ever Be Defined By Success at an Olympic Games”

Share

Topics:

awe

Related Articles

Snowboarding

To Russia With Love | Watch the Vans Snowboard Team on Tour

The Vans Europe snowboard team go on tour to Moscow and beyond...

Vans Snowboard Team Tour Russia | First Layer
Walking, Hiking & Trail Running

#JobyPhoto | Your Best Photos So Far

The standard of entries to this competition is seriously impressive. Here are some highlights

#JobyPhoto | Your Best Photos So Far
Road Cycling

Road Cycling in Italy | 7 of the Best Rides in The North

We team up with Green & Blue to highlight some of the best routes in Northern Italy

Road Cycling in Italy | 7 of the Best Rides in The North
Walking, Hiking & Trail Running

Introducing | Why The New North Face Ventrix Jacket Is Great for Hiking

We took The North Face's new Ventrix jacket hiking in Chamonix and filmed it with a thermal camera to demonstrate the dynamic insulation at work

Introducing | Why The New North Face Ventrix Jacket Is Great for Hiking
Skiing

Introducing | Why The New North Face Ventrix Jacket Is Great for Ski Touring

We took The North Face's new Ventrix jacket ski touring in Chamonix and filmed it with a thermal camera to demonstrate the dynamic insulation at...

Introducing | Why The New North Face Ventrix Jacket Is Great for Ski Touring
Walking, Hiking & Trail Running

Gear Maintenance | Why You Need to Wash Your Outdoor Kit Straight After Use

If you're not keeping your boots and jacket clean, you're damaging them. Here's why...

Gear Maintenance | Why You Need to Wash Your Outdoor Kit Straight After Use
Newsletter Terms & Conditions

Please enter your email so we can keep you updated with news, features and the latest offers. If you are not interested you can unsubscribe at any time. We will never sell your data and you'll only get messages from us and our partners whose products and services we think you'll enjoy.

Read our full Privacy Policy as well as Terms & Conditions.

Cookies help us deliver our services. By using this website, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn More

Accept
production