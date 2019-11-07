The Land of Everyday Wonder | Watch Kriss Kyle Take His BMX On Tour In Denmark - Mpora

BMX

The Land of Everyday Wonder | Watch Kriss Kyle Take His BMX On Tour In Denmark

Ever wanted to ride your BMX round LEGOLAND? Kriss Kyle is living the life

Kriss Kyle is good at riding BMX. Kriss Kyle is really good at riding BMX. In much the same way that you’re probably one of the best in the world at flippin’ beer mats in your local (you once flipped 14 of them in one go… remember that? Oooh boy. What a day that was), Kriss Kyle is undoubtedly one of the planet’s finest when it comes to doing cool stuff on his bike.

For his latest party piece, Kyle has gone to Denmark. A collaborative project between Red Bull Media House and Visit Denmark, the banging edit sees our man from Scotland hitting up many of the country’s most popular attractions. There’s a visit to the National Aquarium, LEGOLAND, and that big spiral forest tower you’ve definitely seen on Instagram at least once – for example.

The production was shot over the course of three weeks and saw Kyle travel to the likes of Copenhagen, Aarhus, Jutland, Løkken, Falster Island, Møn Island and Klampenborg.

Give it a watch below. It’s a good ‘un.


