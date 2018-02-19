Peckham BMX Club began in South East London back in 2004. They started with an old, out-of-use track called the Bird in Bush and only four kids in the club.

In 2008 Peckham BMX would become the number one club in the United Kingdom. In 2014 local Peckham rider Tre Whyte would finish third in the BMX racing World Championships in Rotterdam, behind only legendary 2012 Olympic silver-medallist Sam Willoughby and Canadian Tory Nyhaug.

In 2016 head coach and founder Michael Pusey, aka radio DJ, TV presenter and entrepreneur Ck Flash, was awarded an MBE by the Queen of England for his services to young people in sport and BMX.