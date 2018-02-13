Vans Dakota Roche Style 112 Pro Shoe First Look - Mpora

Share

BMX

Vans Dakota Roche Style 112 Pro Shoe First Look

This new pro-model skate shoe from Vans is packed with tech, and performs like a hero

Californian BMX Jedi Dakota Roche, or just “Dak” to his pals, has once again teamed up with Vans to design his new shoe, the Dakota Roche Style 112 Pro. And that’s not all. Dak’s also dropping his own range of clothing to compliment his new pro model hoops.

As you’d expect, the Dakota Roche Style 112 will be Vans Pro spec shoes mean extra durable build quality and their excellent ‘Ultracush’ pro insoles. There’s no wonder why these are some of the best shoes for riding in.

A rider who pushes life as hard as Dakota Roche needs a shoe that’s going to stand a beating. “The search is never-ending, and for that I’m grateful,” says Roche. “I ain’t stopping anytime soon, so I need gear that is built For The Search. The good news is, that’s exactly what Vans is.” Quite.

Roche is known for his relentless riding, so the Dakota Roche Style 112 Pro is engineered to be pretty bomb proof. Duracap-reinforced underlays on the uppers and upgraded medial Duracap support below the inner ankle gives enhanced pedal protection.

Vans have built these new shoes with performance in mind, so for a premium feel, flex and traction, the Style 112 Pro incorporates Vans original waffle outsoles, UltraCush HD sockliners and Vans Vulc Lite construction to help keep the foot glued to the pedal when you need it to be, while providing  first-rate impact cushioning for even the most unforgiving riding style, just like Dak’s.

The Vans Dakota Roche Style 112 Pro is also a looker, with a custom-endorsed colorway, showcasing Dakota’s original artwork on the footbeds and is complete in black and mole uppers, with black laces and a toecap to match.

“I ain’t stopping anytime soon, so I need gear that is built For The Search”

This new drop doesn’t just stop at shoes though. Roche has also been working on an accompanying apparel range, dubbed the For The Search collection, which includes an Authentic Chino Stretch pant, a backpack, two tees and a snapback hat that all link back to the new Pro shoe range.

If you want to get your hands on any of the range, and let’s be honest, you do, it’s all available now at the Vans website.

You May Also Like:

The Tony Alva Interview | Drugs, Death, and Dogtown

Van Doren And The In Vogue | How Vans Became A Million Dollar Industry While Keeping Its Cool

Share

Topics:

Action Sports

Related Articles

Skiing

Adventure-gram | Olympic Skier James 'Woodsy' Woods

The social side of skiing on top of the world

Olympic Skier James 'Woodsy' Woods | Adventure-gram
Snowboarding

Going For Gold | The Katie Ormerod Interview

We caught up with one of Team GB’s brightest medal hopes ahead of the 2018 Olympics

Going For Gold | The Katie Ormerod Interview
Snowboarding

Planes, Trains, And One Really Angry Wife | How A Snowboarder's Airport Transfer Turned Into A Nightmare

“They say adventure doesn’t start until something goes wrong.” Something went wrong.

Planes, Trains, And One Really Angry Wife | How A Snowboarder's Airport Transfer Turned Into A Nightmare
Skateboarding

Style | Vans Chima Pro 2 Skate Shoe Release

The new Vans Chima Pro 2 Skate Shoe is pack with tech, and performs like a champion

Vans Chima Pro 2 Skate Shoe Release
Snowboarding

Exploring the East Pole | Cat Skiing in Kazakhstan

This new, family-run cat-skiing lodge is seriously remote, but well worth the journey

Cat Skiing in Kazakhstan | Exploring the East Pole
Skiing

Pistes, Powder and Cheap Pints | 5 Reasons You Need To Go Skiing In Slovakia

Looking to mix it up with your ski trip destination? You should consider the Low Tatras.

Pistes, Powder and Cheap Pints | 5 Reasons You Need To Go Skiing In Jasna, Slovakia
Newsletter Terms & Conditions

Please enter your email so we can keep you updated with news, features and the latest offers. If you are not interested you can unsubscribe at any time. We will never sell your data and you'll only get messages from us and our partners whose products and services we think you'll enjoy.

Read our full Privacy Policy as well as Terms & Conditions.

Cookies help us deliver our services. By using this website, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn More

Accept
production