Roche is known for his relentless riding, so the Dakota Roche Style 112 Pro is engineered to be pretty bomb proof. Duracap-reinforced underlays on the uppers and upgraded medial Duracap support below the inner ankle gives enhanced pedal protection.

Vans have built these new shoes with performance in mind, so for a premium feel, flex and traction, the Style 112 Pro incorporates Vans original waffle outsoles, UltraCush HD sockliners and Vans Vulc Lite construction to help keep the foot glued to the pedal when you need it to be, while providing first-rate impact cushioning for even the most unforgiving riding style, just like Dak’s.

The Vans Dakota Roche Style 112 Pro is also a looker, with a custom-endorsed colorway, showcasing Dakota’s original artwork on the footbeds and is complete in black and mole uppers, with black laces and a toecap to match.

“I ain’t stopping anytime soon, so I need gear that is built For The Search”

This new drop doesn’t just stop at shoes though. Roche has also been working on an accompanying apparel range, dubbed the For The Search collection, which includes an Authentic Chino Stretch pant, a backpack, two tees and a snapback hat that all link back to the new Pro shoe range.

If you want to get your hands on any of the range, and let’s be honest, you do, it’s all available now at the Vans website.

