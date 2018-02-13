Californian BMX Jedi Dakota Roche, or just “Dak” to his pals, has once again teamed up with Vans to design his new shoe, the Dakota Roche Style 112 Pro. And that’s not all. Dak’s also dropping his own range of clothing to compliment his new pro model hoops.
As you’d expect, the Dakota Roche Style 112 will be Vans Pro spec shoes mean extra durable build quality and their excellent ‘Ultracush’ pro insoles. There’s no wonder why these are some of the best shoes for riding in.
A rider who pushes life as hard as Dakota Roche needs a shoe that’s going to stand a beating. “The search is never-ending, and for that I’m grateful,” says Roche. “I ain’t stopping anytime soon, so I need gear that is built For The Search. The good news is, that’s exactly what Vans is.” Quite.
