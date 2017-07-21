The X Games descended on Minneapolis in the United States last weekend for the first time ever – but while the venue might have changed from Austin, Texas for the first time since 2013, the action was as exciting as ever.

The 70,000 capacity U.S Bank Stadium – home to NFL franchise the Minnesota Vikings – was transformed into an action sports paradise with vert, dirt, street, bowls and more all packed in under one roof.

There were some new names on the medal list and plenty more familiar faces as the progression that has made the event such a staple in the scene continues to push it forward (the Games were even streamed live in virtual reality this year by Samsung).

“My first X Games was such a great experience and I loved it – even though I ended up breaking my leg. To make the podium now for the second time is amazing!”

13-year-old Brighton Zeuner became the youngest person to ever win an X Games gold medal in women’s skateboard park.

Vince Byron, the man who ended Jamie Bestwick’s record-setting streak of nine consecutive wins in BMX Vert in 2015 made Bestwick settle for silver again, with Coco Zurita coming in third to take his second X Games medal.

Garrett Reynolds took home yet another gold medal in BMX Street – his 10th since he first started competed in 2007 – and the legendary Bob Burnquist bowed out with his final run in the contest having first competed in 1995.

We caught up with Street winner Garrett, Vert bronze Coco and Daniel Sandoval, who took his fourth X Games medal with a third place finish in BMX Park, to talk about how it all went down.