Bear Grylls: You Asked Google, Here are the Answers - Mpora

You’ve been asking Google quite a bit about our friend Bear Grylls, so we thought we’d take the most commonly asked questions and briefly answer them in one article.

Want to know Bear Gryll’s real name? How he got called Bear Grylls and if he’s really been in the SAS? Then read on…

Is Bear Grylls a fake name?

Yes! Bear Grylls’ real name is Edward Michael Grylls. And did you know he was born in Northern Ireland?

How did he get the name Bear Grylls?

Bear Grylls has one sibling; elder sister Lara Fawcett. It was Lara who gave Bear his now famous nickname when he was just one week old. So although it’s not his real name, it’s been around a while…

Who is Bear Grylls’ wife?

Bear Grylls’ wife is called Shara Cannings Knight. They married in 2000 and have three sons. It’s a bit weird that you’re Googling that.

Is Bear Grylls SAS?

While studying Spanish and German at the University of Western England, Bear applied to join the 21 SAS Regiment (Artists Reserve).

He successfully passed the selection process and served as a reservist until 1997.

Is Bear Grylls real or fake?

Bear’s ‘Born Survivor’ series caused a little controversy after it was revealed that Grylls was actually staying in a motel on some nights rather than living in the wild.

It was also claimed that certain episodes had been staged for him. Grylls “apologised to viewers who might have felt misled”, though to be honest we imagine this is fairly routine across all survival shows.

Bear’s work and programs are about showcasing techniques that can be used to survive in the wild, and the methods that he displays are very much real, as are many of the dangers faced.

We think that’s what you mean when you Google “Is Bear Grylls real or fake?” anyway. If you mean the question in the more literal sense, then yes, Bear Grylls is a real person. Obviously. Come on now.

