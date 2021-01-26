Custom Campervans | Design Your Own Adventure Van With Jack's Shack - Mpora

Share

Camping, Bushcraft & Survival

Custom Campervans | Design Your Own Adventure Van With Jack’s Shack

One day, the adventure we all seek will return to our lives. When it does, be sure to hit the road in your very own fully customised and utterly unique campervan

Featured image credit: Jack’s Shack

All over the country, people have been stuck inside for what feels like forever, and their deprived souls are crying out for a sense of adventure. How do we know this? Because we feel the exact same way. The good news is that you can use this time as preparation for the mother of all road trips by designing your own campervan; one that will allow you to explore the entire UK.

Yes, it may be a while before you’re legally allowed to do this. However, with Jack’s Shack, you can at least start laying the groundwork by taking over the reins on a complete customisation job of your brand new camper. Yes, design your own campervan. It’s the stuff of dreams, isn’t it? 

Jack’s Shack lets you design every element of your brand new T6.1 VW campervan with their user-friendly, and extremely addictive configurator. You’re in total control of everything from the engine specification to the colour of the window blinds.

Credit: Jack’s Shack

You might decide to pursue the sophisticated look of a cream interior with a sleek streamlined finish. Or, perhaps you might put a little bit of your heart and soul into the design by embracing citrus colours that just scream to the world: “This is me, and this is my campervan.”

Whatever you decide, you can rest easy knowing that the team at Jack’s Shack has you covered with a magnitude of design and specification options to choose from.

Here at Mpora, we got so excited about all this that we’ve gone and had a go at coming up with our own designs. Look at them below, get inspired, and then get to work cooking up the campervan of your dreams.

Jack Clayton – Editor of Mpora

“My favourite fizzy drink of all time is a toss up between Vimto and Irn-Bru. What I’ve attempted to do here is design a van that sort of resembles a can of the orange stuff from Scotland. Maybe it’s just me but I think this looks absolutely class. The thought of driving up to the Isle of Skye in this is the stuff of dreams. I like the wheels, in particular.”

Jordan Tiernan – Deputy Editor of Mpora / OutdoorsMagic

“I’ve gone full Need For Speed: Most Wanted with this one, throwing it back to my ‘yoof’ sitting in front of my PS2 drinking cans of Monster till 02.00. 20″ ‘rims’, black on black paintjob and a pop-top roof, ‘Lowering Springs?’ Urrm.. yes. ‘BBQ Gas Point?’ How’s that even a question? I’ve even added a concrete stovetop to add to that slammed look. In all seriousness, I’d love to give this thing a blast across the Alps: Jack’s Shack, HMU if you need any test drivers.”

Stephen Jones – Staff Writer at Mpora

“Do you have a long weekend break planned, or perhaps you have aspirations to be a getaway driver for a bank heist? If this is true then the SJ-2000-Roadster-Jonester Camper is one of the best choices on the market. Inspired by the iconic Liverpool away kit of the 1993-1994 season, this campervan will be the talk of your town as you cruise in style with 20-inch rims that will provide you with speed and stability. The designer of this particular campervan clearly has an eye for detail with a gorgeous interior that shows some stupendous use of oak.”

Rob McCreath – Editor of Whitelines

“Slushy roads, dusty tracks and wet, muddy conditions in Scotland will leave your vehicle looking like it’s just completed a Tough Mudder before you’ve left the Aldi carpark. Which is why I went for this absolutely revolting colourway. Rather than worrying about it getting caked in dirt, I’ll just settle for the fact my van will always look like shite, and I can get on with the fun part – exploring across the country, bike tied to the rack, surfboard tucked in the back and a Creedence Clearwater Revival playlist coming through surround sound speakers (yes, you can add them in as an optional extra).”

Another one from Rob…

“First of all, it is unforgivable that Mpora’s editor considers Vimto of equal standing to the almighty Irn Bru. Secondly, as Any Day Media’s resident Scot, I take his van’s colourway as a personal affront and form of cultural appropriation of my nation. I have designed another van to reflect the snowy, mountainous environment I spend half my year in. It is designed to be a space where I can kick back, relax, and enjoy a pint of Guinness.”

Joy Dutch – Staff Writer at Whitelines

“I call this one ‘Flowers By Irene’. I’ve juxtaposed an under the radar, nondescript, exterior with a luxurious and, quite frankly, baller inner sanctum. It’s an ode to the continued satirical social commentary on government surveillance provided by our yellow brethren. I channelled Tim Westwood to really pimp out this ride, because as the great poet Beyoncé famously said “If you’ve got it, flaunt it.”

Mike Brindley – Cinematographer at Any Day Media

 

“Van life is synonymous with that kind of hashtag wielding, insta-free spirit lifestyle these days, and to be honest, given half the chance I’d love to join the gang! I’ve gone for a stealth exterior here with off-road tyres for that gnarly lay-by grit, and a surf-inspired interior, because like every other long-haired Londoner, the sea is my true calling.”

Will Renwick – Editor of OutdoorsMagic

Will was out of the office for this one but he’s an extremely proud Welshman and we’ve done our best as a team to recreate the flag of his homeland. Yes, yes, the ‘raspberry’ blinds are meant to be the red dragon. Isn’t it obvious?

**********
To find out more about Jack’s Shack, the company that helps you create your dream campervan, head to their website and, while you’re there, design your own campervan

You May Also Like

Ben Deakin and The Jackal | Mountain Biker Gets Hands On With A Beast In The Forest Of Dean

Behind The Scenes | Ben Deakin Gets His Hands On A 1952 500+BHP Ford F100 Truck

Share

Topics:

Adventure gallery inspiration

Related Articles

Skiing

Letting It Slide | Why The Avalanche Statistics Are So Concerning

We take a look at some of the factors leading to the disproportionate rise in avalanche activity this winter

Letting It Slide | Why This Season’s Avalanche Statistics Have Been So Concerning
Walking, Hiking & Trail Running

Diversifying The Outdoors | How Walking Groups Led The Way

We speak to the founders of Black Girls Hike and Steppers UK about their work

Black Girls Hike & Steppers UK | How The Two Walking Groups Have Led The Way When It Comes To Diversifying The Outdoors
Walking, Hiking & Trail Running

Ultramarathons | 7 Extreme Running Events

From the rainforest of South America to the ice sheet of Antarctica, get these ultramarathons on your bucket list

Ultramarathons | 7 of the World's Most Extreme Running Events
Multi Sport

Caffeine Chronicles | Why We Love Coffee Outdoors

What's the most memorable outdoor coffee you've ever had?

The Caffeine Chronicles | What's The Best Outdoor Coffee You've Ever Had?
Mountaineering & Expeditions

K2 In Winter | Nirmal Purja Makes History

Mountaineering history made as Nepalese team led by Nirmal Purja summit K2 in winter

Climbing K2 In Winter | Nirmal Purja And His Team Make Mountaineering History
Skiing

Land of Powder | Malou Peterson's Season Edit

Malou Peterson, from northern Sweden, goes skiing in her "favourite place on this planet"

Land of Powder | Malou Peterson's Season Edit Will Make You Long For Big Mountain Missions
Newsletter Terms & Conditions

Please enter your email so we can keep you updated with news, features and the latest offers. If you are not interested you can unsubscribe at any time. We will never sell your data and you'll only get messages from us and our partners whose products and services we think you'll enjoy.

Read our full Privacy Policy as well as Terms & Conditions.

Cookies help us deliver our services. By using this website, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn More

Accept
production