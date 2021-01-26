Featured image credit: Jack’s Shack

All over the country, people have been stuck inside for what feels like forever, and their deprived souls are crying out for a sense of adventure. How do we know this? Because we feel the exact same way. The good news is that you can use this time as preparation for the mother of all road trips by designing your own campervan; one that will allow you to explore the entire UK.

Yes, it may be a while before you’re legally allowed to do this. However, with Jack’s Shack, you can at least start laying the groundwork by taking over the reins on a complete customisation job of your brand new camper. Yes, design your own campervan. It’s the stuff of dreams, isn’t it?

Jack’s Shack lets you design every element of your brand new T6.1 VW campervan with their user-friendly, and extremely addictive configurator. You’re in total control of everything from the engine specification to the colour of the window blinds.

Credit: Jack’s Shack

You might decide to pursue the sophisticated look of a cream interior with a sleek streamlined finish. Or, perhaps you might put a little bit of your heart and soul into the design by embracing citrus colours that just scream to the world: “This is me, and this is my campervan.”

Whatever you decide, you can rest easy knowing that the team at Jack’s Shack has you covered with a magnitude of design and specification options to choose from.

Here at Mpora, we got so excited about all this that we’ve gone and had a go at coming up with our own designs. Look at them below, get inspired, and then get to work cooking up the campervan of your dreams.

Jack Clayton – Editor of Mpora

“My favourite fizzy drink of all time is a toss up between Vimto and Irn-Bru. What I’ve attempted to do here is design a van that sort of resembles a can of the orange stuff from Scotland. Maybe it’s just me but I think this looks absolutely class. The thought of driving up to the Isle of Skye in this is the stuff of dreams. I like the wheels, in particular.”

Jordan Tiernan – Deputy Editor of Mpora / OutdoorsMagic

“I’ve gone full Need For Speed: Most Wanted with this one, throwing it back to my ‘yoof’ sitting in front of my PS2 drinking cans of Monster till 02.00. 20″ ‘rims’, black on black paintjob and a pop-top roof, ‘Lowering Springs?’ Urrm.. yes. ‘BBQ Gas Point?’ How’s that even a question? I’ve even added a concrete stovetop to add to that slammed look. In all seriousness, I’d love to give this thing a blast across the Alps: Jack’s Shack, HMU if you need any test drivers.”

Stephen Jones – Staff Writer at Mpora

“Do you have a long weekend break planned, or perhaps you have aspirations to be a getaway driver for a bank heist? If this is true then the SJ-2000-Roadster-Jonester Camper is one of the best choices on the market. Inspired by the iconic Liverpool away kit of the 1993-1994 season, this campervan will be the talk of your town as you cruise in style with 20-inch rims that will provide you with speed and stability. The designer of this particular campervan clearly has an eye for detail with a gorgeous interior that shows some stupendous use of oak.”