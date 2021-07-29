Win The Ultimate Kelty Camping Gear Bundle - Mpora

Kelty Competition | Win The Ultimate Camping Bundle

Be the envy of all your outdoorsy friends by getting your hands on this dreamy camping gear collection

We’ve all spent a lot of time (i.e. too much time) inside over the last 18 months. With that in mind, we’re delighted to be teaming up with our friends at Kelty to offer one lucky reader the camping trip bundle to end all camping trip bundles. Seriously, this thing is the end game boss on the camping trip bundle game. It’s absolutely immense and is, in its own ‘big pile of stuff’ way, a bit intimidating.

CLICK HERE TO ENTER THE COMPETITION 

Want to camp like a king (or a queen, for that matter)? Want to own more camping gear than god? Want to have one of the dreamiest outdoorsy set ups known to man? You’ve come to the right place, friends.

What’s in this Kelty prize bundle then? See the hefty list of bullet points below.

  • Kelty Rumpus 6 Tent
  • Kelty Low Love Seat
  • Kelty Hoodligan Blanket
  • Kelty Bestie Blanket
  • Kelty Original G Heathered Reflecting Pond (Cooler box)
  • Kelty Cosmic Air Mummy Sleeping Pad
  • Kelty Mistral Si Mummy Sleeping Pad
  • Kelty Trash Pak Beluga
  • Kelty Cosmic 20 Deg 550 Down Reg Rh
  • Kelty Galactic Down Blanket Grisaille/Atmosphere

All you need to do be in with a chance of winning this “pinch me, this cannot be real” prize bundle is sign up to our newsletter here. That’s it. No funny business. Just stick your name and email address ‘in the hat’ and see what happens. Good luck, good luck, good luck. Hope you win.

Credit: Chris Johnson
Terms and Conditions

Our Kelty camping bundle competition will close at 11:59am on Friday the 20th of August 2021. The winner will be chosen at random, and will be notified soon after the closing date. By signing up to this competition, you agree for your name and email to be added to our weeky newsletter mailing list. You also agree to it being shared with our competition partner Kelty.

Gear

Gear

Gear

Gear

