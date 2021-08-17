At one point or other, we’ve all done that thing haven’t we? We’ve all done that thing where you rock up to a music festival campsite with a brand new, very disposable, pop-up tent that, even when fully packed down, looks more like a Flat-Earther’s 1:1 scale model of our planet than it does a piece of legitimate camping gear.

While undoubtedly an easy thing to sling out on some turf and ‘pop-up’, the classic pop-up tent design has always been far too unwieldy to ever be considered ‘transportable’. What this means is that pop-up tent users have had to make do with camping very near to a carpark, as it’s not something you’d want to haul halfway up a windy mountain. You would, in all honesty, most likely catch a breeze on the ascent and fly away if you tried this. Sounds fun sure but could actually be quite dangerous, and that’s before we’ve even touched upon the fact you’d struggle to carry this great big disc as well as your gear.

“Here then is a potential solution for people who want an ‘easy’ life”

Here then is a potential solution for people who want an ‘easy’ life, and an ‘easy’ tent, but who also want to get a bit more remote on their adventures; a tent, in other words, for the people who want to go wild camping but who maybe aren’t confident with more traditional tent designs.

It’s a tent you can buy from Decathlon. It’s a tent known as the Quechua Camping Tent 2 Seconds Easy. It’s a tent that’s genuinely impressed us during a recent test weekend.

Unlike traditional pop-up tents, this two-person tent doesn’t pack down into a massive great big circle. Instead, because of its innovative pull-string / press button EASY technology, this thing can actually be compacted down into something that’ll fit inside a large multi-day backpack. All in all, it weighs 4.7kg so its definitely not a lightweight option. That being said, it is clearly so much more transportable for those looking to get out there and explore.

“The exclusive EASY technology means you can fully pitch your tent in about one minute”

The exclusive EASY technology means you can fully pitch your tent in about one minute (don’t care who you are, nobody on earth is doing the whole thing in two seconds). All you need to do is get the tent out of the bag, pull a large string at each end, and put your pegs in. Yes, it really is as simple as that.

To collapse the tent down, you just press the button at each end, gather it all up into the bag and voila. We did think the temptation to press the ‘Press Here’ button might make the tent a bit of a risky option at a music festival, especially when the function of the tent’s buttons become more widely known.

The high level of convenience on offer though means it’s probably a risk worth taking. Plus, this low-level concern just gives you one more reason to get away from civilisation with the tent and do some ‘proper’ camping (not that you really need a reason to do that these days to be fair).

On the weekend we used this tent, it absolutely chucked it down; almost biblically so at times. The tent’s waterproofing held up superbly and there were no leakages to report.

The FRESH & BLACK patented exterior fabric here means the tent’s interior remains incredibly dark even in broad daylight. Ideal if you don’t want to wake up with the rising of the sun, less ideal when you’re trying to find your phone on the floor of the tent.

“It feels sturdy, durable, and perfect for people who love sleeping outdoors but who hate the faff of putting up a tent”

The design of this tent means it doesn’t heat up like some other tents. You’ll find the interior stays relatively cool and well-ventilated even on the warmest of days. The reduced heat inside the tent is another benefit of the FRESH & BLACK technology.

The tent’s space measures 205cm x 145cm. It’s not St Peter’s Basilica levels of spaciousness by any stretch but two people should be able to sleep side-by-side in it in comfort.

Chuck the environmentally-friendly undyed fabric and affordable price point of £99.99 into the mix and it’s clear you’re onto a winner with this tent. It feels sturdy, durable, and perfect for people who love sleeping outdoors but who hate the faff of putting up a tent. We like it a lot.

