Whether you’re a diehard Timbersports enthusiasts, a wild camping / bushcraft person exploring their wood chopping options, a hydraulic press enthusiast, a lumberjack, or someone who’s just stumbled on this video completely by accident, there might be something here for you to enjoy. What is it? Well, in short, it’s a video of some axes getting crushed by a powerful, industrial, machine.

Is it anything more than that? No. Not really.

It’s a a video of some axes getting put through their paces in a hydraulic press.

Anything more than that? No. That’s pretty much it.

No, come on. Really. What is it?

It is, and we can’t stress this enough, some axes getting squeezed by some truly intense, almost god-like, pressure on the obscure, and incredibly popular (they’ve got 2.89 million subscribers), Hydraulic Press YouTube Channel.

You May Also Like

What Is The Strongest Tree? | Hydraulic Press Channel On YouTube Performs Test

Here’s What Happens When You Put Mountain Bike Suspension Forks In A Hydraulic Press

Ray Mears | Fjallraven Appoints New UK Bushcraft Ambassador

Filson x OM | Watch Bushcraft Expert Thom Hunt Reflect On The Art Of Building Shelter

Survival Skills | Why Everyone Should Get Out There And Learn Bushcraft