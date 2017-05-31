Wild Camping in Europe | Essential Guide - Mpora

Share

Camping, Bushcraft & Survival

Wild Camping in Europe | Essential Guide

Where in Europe is wild camping legal? Which countries tolerate wild camping?

So, you’ve done some wild camping in the UK and now you’ve got a taste for it. You’ve got so much of a taste for this type of camping, in fact, that you’re now looking to do some wild camping adventures in mainland Europe. But hold on one minute mate, is wild camping in mainland Europe even allowed? The answer, we’re afraid to say, is far from simple (“yes”, “no”,”maybe” – depending on the country).

In a bid to ensure you all know the most basic rules of wild camping in Europe, we’ve broken parts of the continent down a bit so that you don’t have to. For those wanting to go wild camping in Europe then, here’s some information that you definitely/maybe/probably should read before buying your flights/train ticket/ferry toll.

FYI. Give Switzerland a swerve on the wild camping front, or face a potential fine of 10,000 Euros.

France

According to various online forums, the best places for wild camping in France include the Ardennes, the Morvan peaks, and Saintes Maries-de-la-Mer.

France is a funny one when it comes to wild camping. It’s not technically allowed but, like an irritating child, you’ll generally be tolerated if you play by the rules. If you can, try and seek permission of the landowners first or hide yourself well out the way of the main tourist sites.

Places to consider, according to various online forums, are the Ardennes, the Morvan peaks, and spots around Saintes Maries-de-la-Mer. If you’re doing it in the French Alps, set up after 7pm in the evening as anything before then could result you in getting in trouble. A few things to note before you hop on the Eurostar; you definitely can’t start a fire (not even a small one), and don’t stay later than 9am in the morning.

Norway

Wild camping is enshrined in Norwegian law by something called ‘Allemannsretten’.

Wild camping in Norway is wrapped in something called ‘Allemannsretten’; which basically translates as “everyman’s right” or “freedom to roam.” God bless you, Norway. God bless you. One important thing to remember about ‘Allemannsretten’ though, before we get far too carried away, is that it does have some limits.

The law in Norway makes a notable distinction between cultivated lands (innmark) and uncultivated lands (utmark). Cutting right to the chase, you’re allowed to wild camp on uncultivated lands but not on cultivated lands. Cultivated lands include farmyards, tilled fields, and plots around houses/cabins.

Travellers making the most of their wild camping freedom here should know that the law states how those who use ‘allemannsretten’ must behave themselves at all times. That means leaving the place as you found it, and being aware that property owners have the right to eject any campers or hikers who are stirring up mischief, causing damage, and generally being turds.

If you fancy getting a bit of midnight sun in Norway, find yourself a summer camping spot inside the Arctic Circle on the stunning Lofoten islands. An adventure to these northerly parts will no doubt cause some chaos with your sleeping patterns, but we think you’ll love it all the same.  Another place worth thinking about is the woodland area around Sognsvann Lake, north of Oslo.

Greece

Wild camping in Greece is illegal, but the policing of this law is almost non-existent.

Strictly speaking. Wild camping in Greece is illegal, and should never be done because it’s not allowed by law. It’s a crime, guys. Simple as. That said, and definitely do not take this next bit as a reason to do it, the law is so vigorously ignored that if the law was some sort of potted houseplant it would have died ages ago from lack of watering.

So, look. While these definitely aren’t recommendations (because, remember, wild camping in Greece is illegal), we have heard really good things about Samothraki; lots of trees to hide amongst and river ponds to utilise. Our friends over at Cooler, on the other hand, recently had an excellent time stand up paddle boarding/wild camping round Corfu.

We’ve also heard good things about Anafi’s southern beaches and the east coast of the Peloponnese. But, of course, this is all irrelevant because wild camping in Greece is definitely illegal and there’s no way you’re going to do it. *wink, wink, nudge, nudge*

Iceland

Wild camping in Iceland is allowed so long as there’s less than three tents, and you only stay on the spot for a single night.

Wild camping in Iceland. Sounds epic, right? Well you’re in luck, because wild camping in Iceland is allowed so long as there’s less than three tents, you stay on the spot for a single night, and there’s no clearly visible signs telling you not to. The usual rules of cleaning up your mess and leaving the environment as you found it apply. Alternatively, use one of the country’s many magnificent campsites.

We’ve written previously on Mpora about how Iceland’s ring road is one of the most spectacular road trips on Earth. With that in mind, why not sort yourself out a set of wheels in Reykjavik, pack your camping gear, and head out on the adventure of a lifetime? Explore. Discover. Travel.

Estonia

The Estonian island of Saaremaa is a popular spot for wild camping.

In a nutshell, wild camping in Estonia is allowed and in many parts of the country welcomed. As is so often the case, it is recommended you seek permission of the landowner first but so long as you behave yourself and don’t leave a big fat mess…you’ll probably be fine.

The island of Saaremaa has more trees than you can shake a stick at, and plenty of spots to wild camp. The beaches near Murika, up on the north of the island, are a firm favourite with campers. There’s also campsites dotted about the island, if you prefer to be legit.

Another area of Estonia that wild campers might want to consider is the Lahemaa National Park. It’s heavily forested, extremely beautiful, and popular with outdoorsy types.

Spain

Wild camping in the Sierra Nevada National Park is mostly allowed so long as you stick to some key rules.

The consensus of various forums is that wild camping in Spain is mostly tolerated, with one exception: do not, under any circumstances, start a fire. Forest fires have known to be a big problem in Spain and, because of this, the authorities have a zero tolerance policy to anyone starting fires in wooded areas (even if the fire is a relatively controlled one).

Secluded beaches on the coastline away from tourist areas, military areas, paid campsites are widely considered to be fine so long as you don’t make a mess and overstay your welcome. Wild camping in the Sierra Nevada National Park is mostly allowed so long as you stick to these key rules. Tents can only be set up within one hour of sunset, and must be taken down within one hour of sunrise. You’re not allowed to camp below 1,600 metres, within 500 metres of a staffed refuge and 1,000 metres of an asphalted road. Written permission should also be sought out where possible.

You May Also Like:

We Went Wild Camping In The South Downs For 48 Hours And Lived To Tell The Tale

A Beginner’s Guide To Wild Camping Gear

Share

Topics:

article information inspiration Outdoors

Related Articles

Mountaineering & Expeditions

Indian Climber Anshu Jamsenpa Sets Record, Scaling Mount Everest Twice in Five Days

The 38-year-old mother of two is the fastest women to complete a double ascent of Everest

Indian Climber Anshu Jamsenpa Sets Record, Scaling Mount Everest Twice in Five Days
Mountaineering & Expeditions

Spanish Climber Kilian Jornet Summits Everest Twice in Five Days Without Extra Oxygen

...what have you done this week?

Spanish Climber Kilian Jornet Summits Everest Twice in Five Days Without Extra Oxygen
Travel

Adventure Destination of the Week | Marrakesh

Looking for an epic adventure in North Africa? You'll love Marrakesh and the Atlas Mountains.

Marrakesh | Adventure Travel Guide
Kayaking, Canoeing & Rafting

Great White | Watch The Shocking Moment A Shark Attacks A Kayaker

This is the video of a Great White Shark attacking kayaker out at sea

A Shark Attacking A Kayaker At Sea Has Been Captured On Video
Rock Climbing, Abseiling & Canyoning

The Riskiest Body-Recovery Mission in Mount Everest History is About to Begin

The body of Indian climber Ravi Kumar is in a 200ft crevasse in Everest's "death zone"

The Riskiest Body-Recovery Mission in Mount Everest History is About to Begin
Hiking & Trail Running

Walking in Edinburgh | 5 of the Best Hiking Routes

There's an abundance of hiking walks in Edinburgh waiting to be discovered...

Walking in Edinburgh | 5 of the Best Hiking Routes in the Scottish Capital
Newsletter Terms & Conditions

Please enter your email so we can keep you updated with news, features and the latest offers. If you are not interested you can unsubscribe at any time. We will never sell your data and you'll only get messages from us and our partners whose products and services we think you'll enjoy.

Read our full Privacy Policy as well as Terms & Conditions.

Cookies help us deliver our services. By using this website, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn More

Accept
production