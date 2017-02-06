A Lunar Eclipse and Passing Comet Will Both Be Visible This Weekend. Here's What You Need to Know... - Mpora

Share

The Cosmos

A Lunar Eclipse and Passing Comet Will Both Be Visible This Weekend. Here’s What You Need to Know…

Get your cameras at the ready...

Love stargazing? Well, get your cameras at the ready because later this month there’s set to be a lunar eclipse on the same night as the New Year comet comes into view.

That’s right, for anyone who loves to stare up to the sky, set your alarms for early February 11th. It’s going to be like your birthday, Christmas and the day you first discovered pizza all rolled into one.

Let’s start with the rare penumbral lunar eclipse scheduled for the night of the 10th. This happens when the sun, moon and Earth all align behind one another.

With the Earth blocking out the light of the sun, the sun is unable to illuminate the surface of the moon as it usually would, making the moon glow in a subtle but stunningly distinctive manner.

This is different to a full or partial lunar eclipse where the moon drifts through the darker innermost shadow of the Earth and causes that whole world-ending vibe most people associate with eclipses, but it’s still going to look badass.

The lunar eclipse will be visible from Europe, from North America, Africa and most of Asia. In Britain it will be visible from around 10.30pm and onlookers should be able to see shadowing over the moon without the need of a telescope. The eclipse will be strongest from around 00:45am on February 11 and be over by just before 3am.

The New Year comet, or Comet 45P/Honda-Mrkos-Pajdušáková as it’s known by its friends, is also expected to be visible to the naked eye on February 11.

The New Year comet got its name as it began a path across the northern hemisphere at the tail end of 2016. Its full name is in honour of astronomers Minoru Honda, Antonin Mrkos and L’udmila Pajdušáková who originally spotted it in 1948.

The path of the comet is predictable and can be seen just over every five years, which is how astrologists are able to forecast its sighting.

You May Also Like

We Finally Know Why Astronauts Come Home From Space With Deformed Eyeballs

Scientists Just Released The Most Detailed Map Yet of Our Place in the Universe

Share

Topics:

awe

Related Articles

The Cosmos

Scientists Just Released The Most Detailed Map Yet of Our Place in the Universe

We're pretty tiny...

Scientists Just Released The Most Detailed Map Yet of Our Place in the Universe
The Cosmos

We Finally Know Why Astronauts Come Back From Space With Deformed Eyeballs

...or did you not even know that was a thing to start with?

We Finally Know Why Astronauts Come Back From Space With Deformed Eyeballs
The Cosmos

Hot Stuff | What Happens When You Pour Molten Copper on a Big Mac

If it does this to red hot copper, what does it do to your digestive system...

Something Quite Disturbing Happens When You Pour Molten Copper on a Big Mac
Travel

Discovery | 15-Year-Old Schoolboy Discovers Ancient Mayan City Lost For Centuries

15-year-old schoolboy William Gadoury discovers ancient Mayan city lost for centuries

Ancient Mayan City, Lost For Centuries, Discoverd By 15-Year-Old Schoolboy
The Cosmos

Space Ink | 75 Tattoos Inspired By The Cosmos

Some of these galactic ink-jobs are out of this world.

75 Space-Inspired Tattoos For People Who Are Fascinated By The Universe
The Cosmos

Bowie | Astronomists Have Given The Starman His Own Constellation

He'd like to come and meet us, but he thinks he'd blow our minds...

Bowie | Astronomists Have Given The Starman His Own Constellation
Newsletter Terms & Conditions

Please enter your email so we can keep you updated with news, features and the latest offers. If you are not interested you can unsubscribe at any time. We will never sell your data and you'll only get messages from us and our partners whose products and services we think you'll enjoy.

Read our full Privacy Policy as well as Terms & Conditions.

Cookies help us deliver our services. By using this website, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn More

Accept
production