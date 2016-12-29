Scuba Diving London: Where Can I Learn To Dive In London? - Mpora

Diving

Scuba Diving London: Where Can I Learn To Dive In London?

Want to learn to dive in London? These are the best scuba diving schools in London

There are plenty of places to learn to scuba diving in London. Photo: iStock

Want to go scuba diving in London? Just because you are miles from the sea doesn’t mean you can’t learn to dive. Scuba diving in London is just as popular now as ever. More people are wanting to escape from the noise and pollution of the city to explore an underwater world.

8 Pieces Of Equipment You Need To Scuba Dive

All beginner scuba divers start by learning in a heated swimming pool before heading into open water. It’s a nice gentle introduction to the sport and will be the first place you ever experience the feeling of breathing underwater.

If you are a beginner to diving, make sure you take a look at our beginners guide to scuba diving here and guide to diving qualifications here.

Where you can you learn to dive in London? We’ve got a list of the best scuba diving centres in the capital.

LONDON SCHOOL OF DIVING

11 Power Road, Chiswick, London W4 5PT

Based in Chiswick, the London School of Diving run a whole range of PADI scuba diving courses. Whether you are new to scuba diving or looking to do an instructor course, 5* PADI centre London School of Diving have the right courses for you. They have their own on-site heated pool specifically for diving. They also run scuba diving holidays abroad plus they have an active scuba diving club called Club LSD. They run their open water dives at Wraysbury Dive Lake just outside London near Slough.

Visit the London School of Diving website here

BIG SQUID SCUBA DIVING CENTRE

Clapham North Arts Centre, 26-32 Voltaire Road, Clapham North, London SW4 6DH

Big Squid are a 5* PADI scuba diving centre based in Clapham, south London. They run PADI beginners scuba diving courses all the way up to professional Divemaster courses and technical courses such as the DSAT Tec 40. After you’ve finished your first course with Big Squid, you’ll be invited to join their dive club, which involves diving trips abroad as well as social meet ups like ice skating, paintball trips and summer barbecues.

Visit the Big Squid website here

For Londoners, scuba diving often takes place in lakes just outside the capital. Photo: iStock

OYSTER DIVING

15 Marshall Street, Soho, London, W1F 7EL

Oyster Diving are a small, friendly 5* PADI dive centre who run scuba diving courses in London, Kent, Oxford, Surrey, Berkshire and Brighton. Their London courses are held in Soho at the Marshall Street Leisure Centre just behind Carnaby Street. The pool here is constantly heated to 27°C. For open water dives, these guys will take you to Wraysbury Dive Lake near Slough, which has a cool array of sunken wrecks including planes, boats and cars. They also run trips to Dorset, Cornwall, Northumberland as well as Egypt, Sudan and the Maldives.

Visit the Oyster Diving website here

LONDON SCUBA

Newchapel Road, Lingfield, Surrey, RH7 6LE

London Scuba is one of the biggest scuba diving school in the UK with over 20,000 people taking part on their courses since 1994. Just like the other dive schools, they run beginner courses right up to PADI Divemaster and specialty courses. They have their own purpose built diving swimming pool, so no need to share with the general public. It goes to 3m deep and stay toasty warm at 31°C. They also take groups to Wraysbury Dive Lake for open water dives. Once qualified, join one of their group trips to the Red Sea or Maldives.

Visit the London Scuba website here

If you go scuba diving off Britain’s coastline, you might be lucky enough to see a seal. Photo: iStock

DIVING LEISURE LONDON

36 Webbs Road, London, SW11 6SF

Diving Leisure London is a PADI 5* scuba diving centre based in Battersea near Clapham. With a huge range of courses for beginners up to advanced divers, they also run courses mainly on the weekend to suit weekday work schedules. As well as running courses, they have a great scuba diving shop, so you can buy all your scuba diving equipment after the course is finished. With 18 years experience, they are one of London’s longest established dive centres.

Visit the Diving Leisure London website here

SCUBA ZONE

380 Finchley Road, London, NW2 2HP

Scuba Zone is based in north-west London near Hampstead with their training pool just a two-minute walk from Baker Street station. They are a 5* PADI centre with over 16 years experience training London’s scuba divers. They have trained thousands of divers on their courses, plus they have a big scuba diving shop that is a Scubapro showroom and stocks some of the best diving equipment. They can service your scuba gear here too.

Visit the Scuba Zone website

