There are plenty of places to learn to scuba diving in London. Photo: iStock

Want to go scuba diving in London? Just because you are miles from the sea doesn’t mean you can’t learn to dive. Scuba diving in London is just as popular now as ever. More people are wanting to escape from the noise and pollution of the city to explore an underwater world.

8 Pieces Of Equipment You Need To Scuba Dive

All beginner scuba divers start by learning in a heated swimming pool before heading into open water. It’s a nice gentle introduction to the sport and will be the first place you ever experience the feeling of breathing underwater.

If you are a beginner to diving, make sure you take a look at our beginners guide to scuba diving here and guide to diving qualifications here.

Where you can you learn to dive in London? We’ve got a list of the best scuba diving centres in the capital.