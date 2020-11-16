You’ve watched a lot of good stuff in 2020, haven’t you? It’s been the inevitable consequence and, dare we say, upside of being told to stay inside by your government. Tiger King? You smashed it within two days and, yes, you’re still absolutely furious with Carole Baskin. #Justice4JoeExotic

With that in mind, here’s another good thing to watch / get your teeth into. It’s called the Surface Interval and it’s a collaborative YouTube show we’re doing in partnership with Simply Scuba.

It’s extremely scuba orientated but you don’t need to be a scuba ultra to be into it. Whether you’re an old time scuba loving maestro, an intermediate wanting to enhance their knowledge, or a rookie who, pardon the phrase, wants to… dip a toe into the watery world of diving, this is the show for you.

“The advice is spot on, the banter is high, the jokes are dumb”

Simply Scuba’s Shaun Johnson said: “Surface Interval is your weekly dive show where you can get your much needed fix of scuba diving. The advice is spot on, the banter is high, the jokes are dumb. Our scuba diving instructor Mark invites you to the glorious underwater world of scuba diving.

“If you’re just starting out, or you’re already friends with Davy Jones, or you haven’t even got your feet wet yet, come join us and learn about scuba diving.”

Brand new episodes of Surface Interval, your new favourite scuba diving YouTube show, will be out on the Simply Scuba YouTube channel every Saturday at 2pm. To give you a flavour of what’s been and gone already, we’ve included the latest episodes below for your viewing pleasure.

**********

Simply Scuba has been voted the UK’s top dive retailer for ten consecutive years.

