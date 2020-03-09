So the gang here at Mpora have gone and handed me a camera, built me a brand new ski cabin and asked me to go and record a load of videos on everything that is ski touring and we came out with this – the first episode of Piste Off TV.

From the comforts of the cabin I’ll be bringing you a weekly episode, ranging from trip reports, gear reviews, buyers guides and news articles in the backcountry skiing and ski touring world.

We’ve got some interesting episodes coming up at the start of March; starting off with a ski touring boot buyers guide where I’ll be bringing you all the need-to-know information to be used when you’re selecting your next ski touring boot.

Then, we’ve got a video on getting the most performance out of your ski boots – packed full of hacks that’ll make life in ski boots not only more comfortable, but also more enjoyable (spoiler: faster boots equal more fun).

We’ll then be bringing you a video on an epic trip to Glenshee (Scotland) that we’ve just returned from, where we got our hands on some of the most exciting equipment that’s set to be launched next season (winter 20/21) – if you’ve not yet had a peep at any of this kit, then be sure to take a look at our ISPO 2020 ski gear round up.

Anyway, go ahead and feast your eyes on the first episode of Piste Off TV – be sure to click here to subscribe to the Mpora YouTube channel, ensuring you never miss an episode when they go live.

