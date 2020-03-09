Piste Off TV Episode 1 | Welcome To Our Ski Cabin - Mpora

Share

Skiing

Piste Off TV Episode 1 | Welcome To Our Ski Cabin

We're bringing you weekly videos on everything that is backcountry skiing, streaming direct from our mountain cabin

So the gang here at Mpora have gone and handed me a camera, built me a brand new ski cabin and asked me to go and record a load of videos on everything that is ski touring and we came out with this – the first episode of Piste Off TV.

From the comforts of the cabin I’ll be bringing you a weekly episode, ranging from trip reports, gear reviews, buyers guides and news articles in the backcountry skiing and ski touring world.

We’ve got some interesting episodes coming up at the start of March; starting off with a ski touring boot buyers guide where I’ll be bringing you all the need-to-know information to be used when you’re selecting your next ski touring boot.

Then, we’ve got a video on getting the most performance out of your ski boots – packed full of hacks that’ll make life in ski boots not only more comfortable, but also more enjoyable (spoiler: faster boots equal more fun).

We’ll then be bringing you a video on an epic trip to Glenshee (Scotland) that we’ve just returned from, where we got our hands on some of the most exciting equipment that’s set to be launched next season (winter 20/21) – if you’ve not yet had a peep at any of this kit, then be sure to take a look at our ISPO 2020 ski gear round up.

Anyway, go ahead and feast your eyes on the first episode of Piste Off TV – be sure to click here to subscribe to the Mpora YouTube channel, ensuring you never miss an episode when they go live.

You May Also Like

The Mpora Podcast | Series 2, Episode 1

ISPO 2020 | Ski Gear Highlights

Share

Topics:

Gear Skiing

Related Articles

Tech

GoPro Hero 8 Black | Tried and Tested Over Winter

Just how well did the GoPro 8 cope on our various mountain missions this winter?

GoPro Hero8 Black Review | We Tested The Camera Over The Course Of Several Months
Gear

Review | Snow Peak 2.5L Wanderlust Jacket

Founded in 1958 by Japanese mountaineer Yukio Yamai, it's about time you took notice of Snow Peak

Snow Peak 2.5L Wanderlust Jacket | Review
Skiing

We Spent 72 Hours In Tirol | Backcountry Spotlight

While Tirol boasts some of the best ski resorts in the Alps, there's also plenty on offer for those into their backcountry skiing and snowboarding

Backcountry Spotlight | 72 Hours In Tirol
Gear

Q & A with Scott Mellin | How The North Face Stay Core

We chat to The North Face’s Scott Mellin – the man tasked with keeping the company tied to its roots

True To The Core | How The North Face's Scott Mellin Keeps The Brand Authentic
Camping, Bushcraft & Survival

Fjallraven | Ray Mears Appointed UK Bushcraft Ambassador

If you're going to appoint a UK Bushcraft Ambassador, there's surely no better choice than Ray Mears

Ray Mears | Fjallraven Appoints New UK Bushcraft Ambassador
Gear

Seven Summits | The North Face Drop New Collection

The Bottle Source T-shirts have been made using plastic bottles collected in the Himalayas

City x High Alpine | The North Face Just Released Their New Seven Summits Collection
Newsletter Terms & Conditions

Please enter your email so we can keep you updated with news, features and the latest offers. If you are not interested you can unsubscribe at any time. We will never sell your data and you'll only get messages from us and our partners whose products and services we think you'll enjoy.

Read our full Privacy Policy as well as Terms & Conditions.

Cookies help us deliver our services. By using this website, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn More

Accept
production