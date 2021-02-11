Top Tips For New Scuba Divers - Mpora

Share

Diving

Top Tips For New Scuba Divers

Get ready to dive with these extremely useful and very important scuba diving tips

Scuba diving, is an underwater swimming activity that many people participate in all across the world. The question is, why aren’t you? Is it a lack of knowledge, or are you a little scared to make the first plunge? Whatever the reason, Simply Scuba and Mpora have got you covered as we present to you our five top tips perfect for novice scuba divers.

From equipment to etiquette, these tips will prepare you for that inaugural dive as you get ready to explore a whole new aquatic world.

Just Ask

Scuba divers are a friendly bunch, and they like to help newbie divers the best way they can by sharing their knowledge and expertise on equipment. If you’re ever unsure about something, just ask anybody at the dive site or on the dive boat. They won’t make fun of you, and they won’t laugh (well Fred might, but we don’t like Fred).

Starting out as a scuba diver isn’t easy. You need to learn many new techniques and get associated with new types of equipment. Asking a few questions to experienced divers can go a long way in helping you progress. Honestly, there’s nothing divers love more than talking about diving and dive equipment so you’re onto a winner for sure.

Of course, asking for a little help is all well and good but don’t start taking liberties by asking random divers to set up your dive computer.

Visualise The Dive

Before actually diving for the first time, you need to start to visualise yourself doing it and mentally prepare yourself for the water. Before a flipper touches those waves, begin to let your mind think about the process. Start to think about the whole scuba diving experience from start to finish and everything you’ll need to bring along for the journey.

Doing something like this will help when it comes to kitting up, and it will help you create a healthy pre-dive routine that will prepare you for an enjoyable dive. It’s also good to chill out just before the dive and focus on your breathing. Divers who visualise the dive beforehand tend to have lower breathing rates so their air lasts longer.

Shallow End

Coming to the end of your dive doesn’t mean you have to stop having fun. In fact, if you look around hard enough, you’ll find a whole different type of adventure to be had at five metres of depth.

When you get low on gas and shallow up, you can do your safety stop while checking out the reef at the same time. You’ll have plenty of views to keep you entertained and can even keep an eye out for any litter around that depth and take it back to earth where it belongs.

Look about in the ocean because you never know what you’ll see swimming around the waters. Plus, this is a brilliant time for you to practise your diving skills. Spend time sharpening up on your buoyancy or a mask skill. Try staying as flat as possible, as you might miss something interesting when you’re swimming around all the time.

Hands Free Fins

If you need to use your hands in the water, it’s important to have a place to put your fins. If you’re climbing on the ladder to get onto the boat, then you can just slip your hands through the heel strap with your fins being pretty much out the way.

However, if you need the use of your hands for a longer time, then try hooking the fins over your submersible pressure gauge (SPG). This is a great way to keep them secure by keeping them in place with a D-ring.

As you can tell, equipment is a very important part of this recreational activity. If you’re after more examples, we’ve got you covered with 8 Pieces Of Equipment You Need To Scuba Dive.

Remember Your Weight Belt

If you remember one thing, then make sure it’s your scuba diving weight belt. Many a diver has made the mistake of forgetting to put it on and then found themselves in a frantic panic to find it – don’t be that person. After putting your wetsuit on, make sure the next thing you put on is your weight belt. This way, you will know that you’ve got it on and can focus on enjoying the scuba dive ahead.

You want those weights as close to your body as possible, and trying to put them on after your buoyancy control device (BCD) is tough going.

There’s nothing worse than being than that person who holds up your buddy or the whole group, all of them sat there sweating away in their wetsuits under the sun when all they want to do is fall in the water.

Remember your weight belt.

**********

There we have it. Five tips for new divers, and experienced ones also. If you want to get prepared for some scuba action, then make sure you’re kitted up by visiting Simply Scuba.

You May Also Like

Surface Interval | Introducing The Simply Scuba X Mpora YouTube Show

Scuba Diving London: Where Can I Learn To Dive In London?

Share

Topics:

surface interval video

Related Articles

Mountain Biking

Don't Try This At Home | Brendan Fairclough's Roof Stunt

The lockdown boredom is affecting all of us

Don't Try This At Home | Brendan Fairclough Attempts House Jump
Outsiders

Footage | Avalanche Crashes Into Group In Utah

A shared experience, and backcountry safety lessons to be learned

Footage | Avalanche Crashes Into A Group Of Snowmobilers In The Uinta Mountains
Skiing

Hotdoggin' Hans | The 80-Year-Old Park Skier

He's old, he's gold, he doesn't play by the rules

Hotdoggin' Hans | This 80-Year-Old Park Skier Has Still Got It
Mountain Biking

World Record | Cam Zink Lands 110ft Backflip

There's sending it, there's sending it, and then there's... Cam Zink sending it

Must Watch | Cam Zink Sends World Record 110 Foot Backflip In 'Sandbox'
Camping, Bushcraft & Survival

Concept Camping | Toyota Adventure Trailer

With this trailer in your life, camping trips would never be the same again

This Toyota Concept Camping Trailer Is The Road Trip Dream
Mountain Biking

Behind The Scenes | The Slabs

Ever wondered what goes into filming Danny MacAskill?

Behind The Scenes On 'The Slabs'
Newsletter Terms & Conditions

Please enter your email so we can keep you updated with news, features and the latest offers. If you are not interested you can unsubscribe at any time. We will never sell your data and you'll only get messages from us and our partners whose products and services we think you'll enjoy.

Read our full Privacy Policy as well as Terms & Conditions.

Cookies help us deliver our services. By using this website, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn More

Accept
production