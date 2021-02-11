Scuba diving, is an underwater swimming activity that many people participate in all across the world. The question is, why aren’t you? Is it a lack of knowledge, or are you a little scared to make the first plunge? Whatever the reason, Simply Scuba and Mpora have got you covered as we present to you our five top tips perfect for novice scuba divers.

From equipment to etiquette, these tips will prepare you for that inaugural dive as you get ready to explore a whole new aquatic world.

Just Ask

Scuba divers are a friendly bunch, and they like to help newbie divers the best way they can by sharing their knowledge and expertise on equipment. If you’re ever unsure about something, just ask anybody at the dive site or on the dive boat. They won’t make fun of you, and they won’t laugh (well Fred might, but we don’t like Fred).

Starting out as a scuba diver isn’t easy. You need to learn many new techniques and get associated with new types of equipment. Asking a few questions to experienced divers can go a long way in helping you progress. Honestly, there’s nothing divers love more than talking about diving and dive equipment so you’re onto a winner for sure.

Of course, asking for a little help is all well and good but don’t start taking liberties by asking random divers to set up your dive computer.

Visualise The Dive

Before actually diving for the first time, you need to start to visualise yourself doing it and mentally prepare yourself for the water. Before a flipper touches those waves, begin to let your mind think about the process. Start to think about the whole scuba diving experience from start to finish and everything you’ll need to bring along for the journey.

Doing something like this will help when it comes to kitting up, and it will help you create a healthy pre-dive routine that will prepare you for an enjoyable dive. It’s also good to chill out just before the dive and focus on your breathing. Divers who visualise the dive beforehand tend to have lower breathing rates so their air lasts longer.