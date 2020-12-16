Header image: Faction Skis (1% For The Planet Supporter)

After getting their heads together over their shared love for the outdoors, Yvon Chiounard (founder of Patagonia) and Craig Mathews (founder of Blue Ribbon Flies) committed that they’d donate 1% of their sales back towards environmental causes. Soon after this commitment, the environmental charity 1% For The Planet was founded.

1%’s mission soon began to resonate around the world, where the charity began to connect more and more companies to NGO’s that align with their environmental aims.

Roll the clock forward 18 years, 1% is now counting more than 1,500 companies under its books, having certified more than $250 million in support to approved environmental non-profits.

If you’re one of the many who want to do their bit to help fight the ever-increasing impact of climate change, but don’t quite know where to start, then supporting companies that are aligned with 1% For The Planet is certainly a good shout.

We’re big, big fans of the work one of 1% ‘s partner charities – Protect Our Winters – do, and if you purchase Patagonia clothing from our friends at Surfdome, then 1% of the sale will go towards POW. Win, win.

The team over at Surfdome have long been partners with these environmental heroes, and they’re coming together with a live Q&A with 1% For The Planet CEO Kate Williams, check it out below.

