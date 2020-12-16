1% For The Planet | Join Environmental Activist Kate Williams For A Live Q&A - Mpora

Share

The Environment

1% For The Planet | Join Environmental Activist Kate Williams For A Live Q&A

Surdome and 1% For The Planet are joining forces for an hour long Q&A

Header image: Faction Skis (1% For The Planet Supporter)

After getting their heads together over their shared love for the outdoors, Yvon Chiounard (founder of Patagonia) and  Craig Mathews (founder of Blue Ribbon Flies) committed that they’d donate 1% of their sales back towards environmental causes. Soon after this commitment, the environmental charity 1% For The Planet was founded.

1%’s mission soon began to resonate around the world, where the charity began to connect more and more companies to NGO’s that align with their environmental aims.

Roll the clock forward 18 years, 1% is now counting more than 1,500 companies under its books, having certified more than $250 million in support to approved environmental non-profits.

If you’re one of the many who want to do their bit to help fight the ever-increasing impact of climate change, but don’t quite know where to start, then supporting companies that are aligned with 1% For The Planet is certainly a good shout.

We’re big, big fans of the work one of 1% ‘s partner charities – Protect Our Winters –  do, and if you purchase Patagonia clothing from our friends at Surfdome, then 1% of the sale will go towards POW. Win, win.

The team over at Surfdome have long been partners with these environmental heroes, and they’re coming together with a live Q&A with 1% For The Planet CEO Kate Williams, check it out below.

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Surfdome (@surfdome)

 

You May Also Like

Eco Travel | How To Have A Green Ski Trip

Swapping Planes For Trains | Taking The Train From Scotland To Austria To Save The World

Share

Topics:

Adventure Interview

Related Articles

Skiing

Frozen In Time | The Best Ski Area You've Never Heard Of

Ever heard of this Canadian resort on an island just off the Pacific? No, we hadn’t either

The Best Ski Area You Have Never Heard Of | Frozen In Time Mt. Cain
Travel

Eco Travel | How To Have A Green Ski Trip

Want to go skiing this winter but worried about the environmental impact?

Eco Travel | How To Go Green And Have An Environmental Ski Trip This Winter
Skiing

Solving for Z | Balancing Risk And Reward

Zahan Billimoria is a man who's dedicate his life to skiing some of the most serious terrain out there

Solving for Z | Zahan ‘Z’ Billimoria Balances Risk And Reward In The Mountains
Camping, Bushcraft & Survival

Winter Camping | Photos Of Tents In Snow

When the temperature drops and the snow falls, grab your gear and head out for a winter camp

Winter Camping | 11 Photos Of Tents In Snow That Will Inspire Cold Weather Adventures
Walking, Hiking & Trail Running

The Fun Run | 9 of the Best Running Apps

Find running is lacking the fun factor lately? Here's a list of the best running apps

Putting The Fun Back Into Your Runs | 9 Of The Best Running Apps
Mountaineering & Expeditions

K2 In Winter | Can Nirmal Purja Do It?

Superhuman Osprey athlete Nirmal Purja will once again attempt to make the impossible possible

Nirmal Purja | Record-Breaking Mountaineer Seeks To Become First To Summit K2 In Winter
Newsletter Terms & Conditions

Please enter your email so we can keep you updated with news, features and the latest offers. If you are not interested you can unsubscribe at any time. We will never sell your data and you'll only get messages from us and our partners whose products and services we think you'll enjoy.

Read our full Privacy Policy as well as Terms & Conditions.

Cookies help us deliver our services. By using this website, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn More

Accept
production