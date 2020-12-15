Awards and accolades tend to be the driving force for many entertainers within our society. A prime example of this is an actor who will give a star-studded performance in return for that coveted Oscar. Likewise, see the musician that will pour their heart and soul into composing a catchy jingle all for the plaudits of securing a gratifying Grammy.

What we say, however, is who wants those trash awards when you could bag the Green Snowflake? In ‘le French’, it’s called the Flocon Vert. Anyway, this genuinely meaningful prize has been awarded to the ski resort of Les Arcs in France for the major commitment shown to sustainable development over the last year, with the resort now thinking much more ethically towards the future of the pistes.

We know it’s been a tough year. We know you feel restricted and want to let loose, and experience some sweet skiing this winter. If you do want this, and want it in the greenest way possible, follow these six simple steps. Welcome to the future of skiing and snowboarding.

Trains, Trains, and Trainmobiles

The 1987 film Planes, Trains, and Automobiles will take you on a crazy journey, one fronted by Steve Martin and John Candy. The duo travel the length of America in the most gas-guzzling way possible and are probably single-handedly responsible for global warming. Whatever you do, make sure you don’t travel like these idiots. Get rid of the plane tickets, throw away the keys to the car, and sign up for a railcard, because just like Ethan Hawke, you’re going on a training day.

Getting a train to France is the way forward if you want to be more eco-responsible. A Eurostar journey from London to France emits 90% less greenhouse gas emissions in comparison to the equivalent short-haul flight. It’s a no brainer – to save the planet, you must become the ultimate train nerd.

If you’re feeling like going full maverick, by all means, take a leisurely stroll to Les Arcs. Sure, it will take you the best part of a week to reach the resort, but on the plus side, your calves will be as big as the Eiffel Tower when you reach France. We would though, in all seriousness, advise against walking through the channel tunnel because the bastards will still probably make you pay for a ticket.

Visit Les Arcs – The Winner Of The Green Snowflake

Pictured: Les Arcs. Photo via Getty Images

You’ve been sensible, and you’ve made it onto the train heading directly for France. Now, the next step is to get yourself down to Les Arcs.

Growing up, your parents would repeatedly tell you not to eat the yellow snow, but they didn’t say anything about the green stuff. So get to this ski resort and grab yourself a luscious slice of the green snowflake experience. It’s a sustainable taste sensation that every environmentally conscious skier needs to try at least once in their lifetime.

The first ‘high performance energy chalet’ has been built at the chairlift of Lanchettes. It has already been a success by being energy efficient, providing insulation, and halving energy consumption. The ski resort soon hopes to have this pilot project spread across further locations.

The installation of solar panels on ski lifts and updates to the funicular from Bourg Saint Maurice to Arc 1600 is another big win in the pursuit of progression. As is the #Drinklocal campaign, and the resort’s journey towards “Zero plastic” (in a bid to combat the environmental impact of bottled water).

Head to Les Arcs this winter and enjoy some much needed, eco-friendly, time flying down the slopes.