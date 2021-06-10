In this new video from Fjällräven, Martin Dorey, the founder of the 2 Minute Foundation, meets up with the adventure travel television personality Simon Reeve (he’s the one your mum thinks is handsome) to discuss environmental problems and potential solutions.

If you’re not familiar with the 2 Minute Foundation, allow us to get you up to speed quickly. They are, in short, a UK-based charity dedicated to cleaning up the planet two minutes at a time. They’re advocates for the idea that simple, achievable, acts can add up to make a truly significant difference. They’re behind those hashtags you’ve seen on social media. Hashtags like #2minutebeachclean, #2minutelitterpick, and #2minutestreetclean. In short, they’re a bunch of good eggs doing good things.

While we’re on the subject of Fjällräven and the supporting of environmental initiatives, a quick shout out must also go to the new Kånken Art collection. It’s backpacks, it’s art, it’s aiming to keep plastics out of the oceans (we’re into all three of these things so you can see why it’s caught our eye).

“Estimates indicate that by 2050 there will be more plastic in the oceans than there are fish”

Approximately 71% of the earth’s surface is covered by ocean. Combined, they produce over half of the oxygen on our planet are home to over one million species of animals and even more plants. When it comes to regulating our climate, the oceans are properly important. If you’re a living thing on earth, presume you are if you’re reading this to be honest, then it’s fair to say that your very existence is dependent, to some extent, on the health of our seas.

Current estimates indicate that by 2050 there will be more plastic in the oceans than there are fish, that is unless we seriously alter our habits and the way we handle our waste.

The 2021 edition of Kånken Art aims to increase awareness around these problems, but also hopes to inspire change. 80% of ocean plastics come from land so what better place to start than by looking at our immediate surroundings, and working collectively towards solving the problem. That’s where projects like 2 Minute Beach Clean come in.

As Fjällräven say, “Let’s do it together, one piece of plastic at a time.”

