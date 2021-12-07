8 Best Climate Change Charities To Support - Mpora

Best Climate Change Charities | 8 Environmental Organisations We Should All Be Supporting

In the face of environmental catastrophe and the climate emergency, these eco-friendly organisations are making a positive impact. They're all evidence-based, and worthy of your support

As outdoor adventurers, the sheer amount of time we spend immersed in nature means we’re pretty clued up on how climate change is affecting our planet (be it through coastal erosion, changing temperatures or extreme weather). With global temperatures set to rise to 2.7 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels by 2100, tackling the climate emergency is amongst the most pressing problems of our time. The alarming nature of the situation is, in short, the main reason we’ve put together this guide to the best climate change charities and not-for-profit environmental organisations.

When it comes to being ‘green’, individual actions are important. Conscientious hikers will, for example, practise ‘leave no trace‘. Many of us will go further still, embarking on zero-waste outdoor adventures, investing in used gear, and only buying from ethical outdoor brands. There are lots of little changes that we could and should make. However, as essential as it is to adjust our behaviour, the best way to bring about tangible change is through collective action and systemic change. There are so many fantastic charities geared towards fighting back against the climate emergency, and we only wish that we could support them all equally.

For those of you who are passionate about the outdoors, here are eight good environmental charities that we’re particularly keen to recommend. The best way to get involved with them is generally through raising awareness and making donations (time to put our money where our mouth is, and all that). Where applicable though, we’ve also included projects you can participate in too.

Protect Our Winters

Website: protectourwinters.uk

Who they are:

Protect Our Winters was started by professional snowboarder Jeremy Jones when he could no longer ignore the climate crisis, and its evident impact on snowfall. Struggling to find organisations that were specifically aimed at mobilising the outdoor community to take action against climate change, he decided to create his own. POW helps skiers, snowboarders, hikers, surfers, climbers and any other sort of outdoor adventurer passionate about the environment to effectively lobby for systemic change.

What they do: 

POW work to put pressure on policymakers and lobby MPs to bring around systemic change. They deliver community engagement and education programmes partnered with university groups and outdoor societies, and advise businesses on the steps to take to achieve net-zero. Their site has great resources on how to contact your local council/MP/employer on pressing issues to demand change, along with email templates.

Surfers Against Sewage

Website: sas.org.uk

Who they are: 

Surfers Against Sewage was started by a group of surfers sick of seeing their waterways polluted with plastic and raw sewage. They’ve grown from humble beginnings to incorporate and motivate a vast network of ocean activists, meaning that the UK now enjoys some of the cleanest beaches in Europe.

What they do: 

Surfers Against Sewage has two main aims: stopping the problem at the source, i.e. discouraging throwaway culture and single-use plastics, and organising beach cleans to spur communities into action. They organise more beach cleans than any other charity in the UK. A SAS beach clean is one of the easiest ways for the time poor (and money poor) amongst us to volunteer on an ad hoc basis. Local beach cleans all over the UK are listed on their website.

The Woodland Trust

Website: woodlandtrust.org.uk

Who they are:

The UK’s largest woodland conservation charity committed to protecting British woodlands and replanting trees. Many of the woodlands that we enjoy regularly in the UK are protected and maintained by The Woodland Trust. 

What they do: 

Since their inauguration in 1972, they’ve planted 50 million trees and brought 34,000 hectares of ancient woodland back to life. The basis of their work is planting trees, restoring ancient woodlands and ecosystems, and protecting woodlands from decimation. They also work with farmers, landowners and local communities to build more resilient landscapes, not just for wildlife but for people to enjoy too. Influencing and lobbying the government and policymakers also forms a key part of their work. 

The Woodland Trust welcomes volunteers regardless of the amount of time that they have to give, and run a number of projects that you can get involved in. These projects include learning to spot signs of tree disease, and monitoring the effects of climate change on wildlife near you. 

Plastic Oceans

Website: plasticoceans.org

Who they are:

A non-profit which works to educate and raise awareness around plastic pollution. Their aim is to completely eradicate plastic pollution and foster sustainable communities.

What they do:

For Plastic Oceans, the key to their campaign lies in education, and their pillars are education, activism, advocacy and science. They encourage businesses and individuals to pledge to using only reusable plastics rather than disposable, single use plastics and work with communities around the globe to raise awareness and social change. They create films and educational resources to educate students and teachers alike in order to create a global movement to rethink plastic.

Coalition for Rainforest Nations

Website: rainforestcoalition.org

Who they are:

The Coalition for Rainforest Nations acts as a voice for 50 rainforest nations living with the direct effects of climate change on a daily basis. They created the global rainforest conservation mechanism REDD+ which protects 90% of the world’s tropical forest, so they’re a major enterprise. 

What they do: 

They work with tropical governments, communities, and people to help them responsibly manage rainforests, reverse deforestation, and reduce emissions. They provide support in training government agency and forestry commission staff (either as full support or a light touch) and negotiate at international climate agreement talks. 

Fix the Fells

Website: fixthefells.co.uk

Who they are:

Fix the Fells is a group of rangers and volunteers which repair and maintain the paths in the Lake District. As a popular hiking destination, weather, gradients and trails trodden by millions of pairs of boots combine to erode it; leaving scars on the landscape.

What they do:

They’ve fixed over 200 paths already with a further 344 paths identified for repair work, monitoring or maintenance over the coming years. Fix the Fells are heavily reliant on their volunteers and organise ‘fell care days’, mass-volunteering practical conservation. They also offer corporate volunteering days, so are a great option for a team building day.

Cool Earth

 

Website: coolearth.org

Who they are:

A non-profit aiming to do just as their name suggests, keep the planet cool and combat global warming. Trees are the ultimate natural carbon-storing technology, so this organisation puts an emphasis on preventing deforestation. 

What they do: 

Across the Amazon, Congo and New Guinea, Cool Earth have managed to store 48m tonnes of carbon. All of their projects are people powered, and your donation tackles the root of th deforestation problem: poverty. They fund healthcare, food security, education, livelihoods and infrastructure so that through social equality, local communities will be motivated to leave trees in the ground.

The LEAF Charity

Website: theleafcharity.com

Who they are:

A group of conservationists, biologists and botanists who met at university decided to partner with East African universities. With one eye focused on biodiversity hotspots, that have room to spare, they work to create native forests in land that’s essentially going spare. They hope that by planting on university campuses, they’ll achieve the dual goal of studying native species and reforesting. 

What they do: 

The LEAF is currently working with Pwani University in Kenya planting over 7000 mangrove seedlings. As well as sequestering carbon, mangroves help to support a large number aquatic animals. Their roots provide breeding grounds for fish, and help to remove pollutants from the water. 

