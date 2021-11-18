The Most Sustainable Outdoor Gear For 2022 - Mpora

The Environment

Green Gear Guide 2022 | This Year’s Most Sustainable And Eco-Friendly Products

Outdoors Magic is back with its guide to the brands and products that are making environmental strides

Year on year, the need for sustainable outdoor gear becomes increasingly clear. If we all want to continue to enjoy the physical and mental health benefits of being in nature, and getting out there on adventures, we need to ensure that the kit we’re using doesn’t, in some way or other, do lasting harm to the outside spaces we’re looking to enjoy. That’s why the Green Gear Guide from Outdoors Magic, a guide that’s powered by WebTogs, is more important than ever.

Here, for your viewing pleasure, are some of our favourite products in this year’s Green Gear Guide. They’re all, in their own way, bringing something positive and proactive to the sustainability table.

Haglöfs Nordic Expedition Down Jacket

Industry experts have looked at this jacket, and they’ve liked what they’ve seen. It picked up a Gold Award in the Product of the Year category at the most recent ISPO. It’s also bagged itself a Scandinavian Outdoor Award. It’s caught people’s attention not only because of its innovative materials, but because of its carefully considered design. Not the cheapest option around, its got a price tag of £660. If you’re planning some proper winter adventures though, and need a new warm and weatherproof layer to protect you from the elements, you might not be able to resist this one.

In terms of eco credentials, Haglöfs is a leading member of the Fair Wear Foundation and is a certified climate-neutral company. The Nordic Expedition Jacket itself is made from bluesign approved fabrics, meaning that harmful substances have been eliminated right from the beginning of the manufacturing process. This also means a responsible approach has been taken with resources, leading to a reduced impact on people and the environment. The down fill used here is certified by the Responsible Down Standard. This ensures animal welfare, and means everything is fully traceable back to the farm.

Read the Haglöfs Nordic Expedition Down Jacket review

Montane Pac Plus XT Jacket

The Montane Pac Plus XT Jacket uses a Gore-Tex Paclite Plus fabric with a 40-denier nylon face that’s completely recycled. Nylon, for its weight, is stronger and more durable than its main synthetic rival polyester. This is why it tends to be selected in high-performance shells. However, when it comes to recycling these fabrics polyester is far easier and cheaper to recycle than nylon. With that in mind, it’s good to see a brand with as much influence as Gore-Tex investing in recycled nylon.

A fusion of performance and sustainability is the dream, and the Montane Pac Plus XT feels like its leading us down a good path in that respect.

Read the Montane Pac Plus XT Jacket review.

Ortovox 3L Deep Shell Jacket

We like the Ortovox 3L Deep Shell Jacket. We like it so much we recently included it in our Ski 100, and our guide to the best ski jackets. The fact it’s also featured in the Green Gear Guide over on Outdoors Magic should be a clear indicator of just how well this product stacks up across the board. Good for skiers, good for people who care about sustainability – it’s got the lot.

When it comes to being eco-friendly, the Deep Shell delivers nicely across the spectrum. First things first, this jacket contains no environmentally harmful PFCs. According to Ortovox, the jacket is also climate neutral. This means it was produced in the most environmentally way possible, and that any unavoidable CO2 emissions have at least been offset. The jacket’s insulation is merino wool, and has come from well-monitored, ethical, sheep farms. It’s also, it’s worth pointing out, been ethically manufactured in compliance with the terms set out by the Fair Wear Foundation.

Craghoppers Dynamic 12000 Jacket

Stylish, functional, and full of recycled plastic bottles – it’s hard not to be impressed by the Craghoppers Dynamic 12000 Jacket. The Dynamic is made from a recycled stretch polyester fabric and, according to the brand at least, 60 plastic bottles are recycled to make each jacket (something that keeps them out of landfills and our outside spaces). The DWR treatment applied to the face fabric is eco-fabric, using EcoShield plant-based chemistry as opposed to harmful PFCs that you’ll find in other jackets.

Read the Craghoppers Dynamic 12000 Jacket review.

Nikwax Footwear Care Collection

We’ve been longtime admirers of Nikwax as a company. They’re good people with a really good ethos. First off the bat, none of their solutions contain eco-hazardous chemicals (PFCs, we’re looking at you). The packaging and bottles they use are recycled and recyclable. And, perhaps most impressively of all, Nikwax can claim to be a carbon negative company that’s offset all carbon emissions, and then some, from its 45 years of business.

Read the Nikwax Footwear Care Collection review.

Lizard Super Hike Sandals

Comfortable, practical, and incredibly durable – the Lizard Super Hike Sandals are some of the best outdoorsy sandals we’ve come across; the kind of sandals that once bought won’t need to be replaced for ages. We like that Lizard have chosen to use some recycled materials in the creation of these, with at least 30% recycled Vibram rubber used on the outsole. The EVA foam at the midsole is made from 20% recycled content.

Read the Lizard Super Hike Sandals review.

Merrell Moab Speed GTX Shoe

Through their membership of the Higg Index, a sustainability measurement tool, Merrell have been able to take significant steps towards lowering the impact of their products on the environment.  For the Moab collection, Merrell have been busy swapping out various materials for recycled ones. Here, the laces and mesh lining use a material produced from recycled plastic bottles. The footbed, meanwhile, uses a 50% recycled top sheet material and the Vibram sole is made from at least 30% recycled rubber.

Read the Merrell Moab Speed GTX Shoe review

Jack Wolfskin Blizzard Fleece Jacket

According to the team at Jack Wolfskin, Polartec Windbloc is the first ever fully recycled three-layer fabric. Developed in collaboration, it’s the latest in a long line of joint developments between the two brands. In 1999, for example, a recycled range of Jack Wolfskin Polartec clothing was launched. At the time of writing, Polartec has recycled more than 1.8 billion plastic bottles; turning them into technical fabrics as part of their process.

Polartec Windbloc is a three-layer fabric with a polyester face and lining that’s made from 100% recycled content. Sandwiched in the middle of all this is Jack Wolfskin’s very own Texapore Ecosphere membrane, made entirely from reused and recycled materials.

Read the Jack Wolfskin Blizzard Fleece Jacket review.

Paramo Torres Medio Gilet

The Paramo Torres Medio Gilet is perfect for hillwalking in the UK. In terms of sustainability, the gilet’s synthetic fill contains 55% recycled polyester. The face fabric, meanwhile, is made entirely from 100% post-consumer recycled polyester. On top of all this, Paramo are one of very few outdoor brands never to have used harmful PFCs in their water-repellent treatments. This is because the Nikwax finished used is water-based, and free from nasty chemistry.

One of the standout things we love about Paramo is that they run their own garment recycling scheme. This means at the end of its lifetime, which will be a way off as its so well made, the gilet can be returned and given new life by Paramo. This is made easier by the all-polyester construction, since it’s usually the mixture of materials in garments that make them difficult or impossible to recycle. Big fans of Paramo.

Read the Paramo Torres Medio Gilet review.

Montane Dart Thermo Zip Neck

The Montane Dart Thermo Zip Neck is made from 88% recycled nylon, and comes with permanent Polygiene anti-odour treatment. The driving motivation behind the inclusion of Polygiene is that it prevents the build up of odour-causing bacteria. This, theoretically at least, means you don’t have to wash your kit anywhere near as often (if at all).

Will Renwick, over on Outdoors Magic and the runner pictured above, has used a lot of Polygiene stuff over the years and is only too willing to sing its praises. He once, for example, ran in a pair of Polygiene socks for 10 consecutive days without washing them.

Read the Montane Dart Thermo Zip Neck review.

Hydro Flask Food Jars

The Green Gear Guide isn’t just about celebrating the brands cooking up new innovations, it’s also about championing the ones helping to facilitate change. That’s why Hydro Flask have been included in it.

The importance  of cutting back on single use plastics is vitally important moving forwards, and the Hydro Flask Food Jars are the kind of products that can really help the individual to play their part. It’s not enough to save the environment on its own of course, but the little things really can stack up.

Read the Hydro Flask Food Jars review.

Patagonia Nano Puff With Primaloft P.U.R.E

The 60gsm PrimaLoft Gold Insulation Eco used in this product is now made from 100% post-consumer recycled polyester with P.U.R.E (Produced Using Reduced Emissions) technology. Compared to more conventional production methods, this apparently reduces carbon emissions by a mind-blowing 70%. A reported 231,075kgs of carbon emissions have been avoided via the creation of PrimaLoft P.U.R.E. Factor in all the good ‘green’ things Patagonia are renowned for as well and it’s clear you’re onto a bit of an eco gem with this product.

Read the Patagonia Nano Puff with PrimaLoft P.U.R.E review.

