Year on year, the need for sustainable outdoor gear becomes increasingly clear. If we all want to continue to enjoy the physical and mental health benefits of being in nature, and getting out there on adventures, we need to ensure that the kit we’re using doesn’t, in some way or other, do lasting harm to the outside spaces we’re looking to enjoy. That’s why the Green Gear Guide from Outdoors Magic, a guide that’s powered by WebTogs, is more important than ever.

Here, for your viewing pleasure, are some of our favourite products in this year’s Green Gear Guide. They’re all, in their own way, bringing something positive and proactive to the sustainability table.

Haglöfs Nordic Expedition Down Jacket

Industry experts have looked at this jacket, and they’ve liked what they’ve seen. It picked up a Gold Award in the Product of the Year category at the most recent ISPO. It’s also bagged itself a Scandinavian Outdoor Award. It’s caught people’s attention not only because of its innovative materials, but because of its carefully considered design. Not the cheapest option around, its got a price tag of £660. If you’re planning some proper winter adventures though, and need a new warm and weatherproof layer to protect you from the elements, you might not be able to resist this one.

In terms of eco credentials, Haglöfs is a leading member of the Fair Wear Foundation and is a certified climate-neutral company. The Nordic Expedition Jacket itself is made from bluesign approved fabrics, meaning that harmful substances have been eliminated right from the beginning of the manufacturing process. This also means a responsible approach has been taken with resources, leading to a reduced impact on people and the environment. The down fill used here is certified by the Responsible Down Standard. This ensures animal welfare, and means everything is fully traceable back to the farm.

Read the Haglöfs Nordic Expedition Down Jacket review.

Montane Pac Plus XT Jacket

The Montane Pac Plus XT Jacket uses a Gore-Tex Paclite Plus fabric with a 40-denier nylon face that’s completely recycled. Nylon, for its weight, is stronger and more durable than its main synthetic rival polyester. This is why it tends to be selected in high-performance shells. However, when it comes to recycling these fabrics polyester is far easier and cheaper to recycle than nylon. With that in mind, it’s good to see a brand with as much influence as Gore-Tex investing in recycled nylon.

A fusion of performance and sustainability is the dream, and the Montane Pac Plus XT feels like its leading us down a good path in that respect.

Read the Montane Pac Plus XT Jacket review.

Ortovox 3L Deep Shell Jacket

We like the Ortovox 3L Deep Shell Jacket. We like it so much we recently included it in our Ski 100, and our guide to the best ski jackets. The fact it’s also featured in the Green Gear Guide over on Outdoors Magic should be a clear indicator of just how well this product stacks up across the board. Good for skiers, good for people who care about sustainability – it’s got the lot.

When it comes to being eco-friendly, the Deep Shell delivers nicely across the spectrum. First things first, this jacket contains no environmentally harmful PFCs. According to Ortovox, the jacket is also climate neutral. This means it was produced in the most environmentally way possible, and that any unavoidable CO2 emissions have at least been offset. The jacket’s insulation is merino wool, and has come from well-monitored, ethical, sheep farms. It’s also, it’s worth pointing out, been ethically manufactured in compliance with the terms set out by the Fair Wear Foundation.