When Greta Thunberg urges leaders to act with the refrain ‘our house is on fire’, this is literally true for many working-class people around the world. Their possessions, homes and communities are burned to a crisp because of climate change. Some people lose everything.

Firefighters are on the front lines experiencing and witnessing first-hand the trauma of climate change, but it isn’t just fires that are having that effect. A study by researcher Tamma Carleton has shown that crop-damaging changes in temperatures have resulted in increased suicide rates among India’s farmers. When temperatures rise, crops are less successful. This means that farmers don’t earn as much money and become trapped in cycles of debt.

In 2019, the BBC reported the story of Mallapa, a farmer in the state of Andhra Pradesh. One day in August 2018, Mallapa left his home ‘to buy groceries’ but in fact walked into town to buy all the necessary things for his funeral before taking his life due to a debt of 285,000 rupees (£3,100) to banks. Mallapa had a peanut farm ruined by drought and his debt was worsened by falling crop prices. Mallapa is just one example of the 59,300 suicides by Indian farmers since 1980. As temperatures rise and environments change faster than populations can adapt, lives are ruined. The striking thing about Mallapa’s story is that his suicide was not born of a moment of desperation. The time he takes to arrange his own funeral proves that this was a considered choice when colonial-capitalism left no other option.

The psychological effects of debt are predominately individualised. The stress, anxiety and depression endured due to significant indebtedness often fall on you alone. They make you feel isolated and powerless. They can be fatal. In the case of Hurricane Maria in 2017, the effects of climate change were felt collectively. Naomi Klein’s book The Battle for Paradise describes how Puerto Ricans got organised in response to the devastation of the worst storm to ever hit the region. Klein writes of months without power and water, victims cut off from the rest of the island with roads blocked by fallen trees, people living by flashlight and dependent on FEMA (Federal Emergency Management Agency) food aid.

Reading the devastation described in words alone is insufficient to understand what happened in Puerto Rico. Just as those images of flames engulfing Californian highways had such a viral impact, seeing photographs of the aftermath of Hurricane Maria takes you just a step closer to understanding the wrath that climate change is capable of inflicting. The most visceral images are those of roads not just blocked but ripped to pieces as if they were the collateral damage of a superhero movie fight scene: cars and buildings submerged by flooding, and hundreds of people sleeping in stadiums converted into emergency accommodation. In truth, this is the collateral damage of capitalism’s merciless pursuit of profit at all costs.

For many years, people in the UK have been miseducated about what climate change means. This is not to say that information about climate change is wholly inaccurate, but that it is incomplete. For example, a GCSE Geography textbook published by awarding body AQA tells a limited story of climate change. The ‘significant effects of climate change’ presented on the first page of the chapter lead with glaciers, ice caps and Arctic sea ice melting. Where attention is given to human suffering, the reality is minimised.

The textbook draws attention to small-island nations like the Maldives and Tuvalu being ‘under threat from sea level rise’ but does not elaborate on the existential nature of the threat to the people living there. In fact, the Maldives is predicted to be entirely submerged with its entire population made refugees by 2050. The textbook highlights the threat of sea levels rising by one metre by 2100 with agricultural land in Bangladesh, Vietnam, India and China most at risk. It is hard for the reader to grasp that this is not a distant threat coming at the end of the century. Extreme flooding is already devastating huge populations in these countries and beyond.

The textbook draws an equivalency between ‘natural’ and ‘human’ causes of climate change. Of course, it is true that the climate changes naturally. It is also true that climate change has seriously accelerated with the onset of burning fossil fuels and the greenhouse effect. The textbook claims: ‘Many scientists believe that [the correlation between rising carbon emissions and rising global average temperatures] provides clear evidence that human activities are affecting global climates.’

A more accurate description would be that there is consensus around anthropogenic climate change across the scientific community. The BBC has been criticised for the platform it gives to climate deniers in the name of ‘balance’. This has contributed to the systematic miseducation of the British public, with climate change presented as a question of scientific contention to be debated by equally legitimate ‘experts’, rather than a scientific reality contested only by the fringe and the corrupt. Fossil fuel companies like ExxonMobil have funded think tanks propagating climate denial, giving them cover to continue extracting the oil, gas and coal causing greenhouse gas emissions behind climate change. In September 2018, editorial staff at the BBC were finally told that ‘you do not need a “denier” to balance the debate’.

In the textbooks and on broadcast media, the impacts of climate change are abstracted as technical policy debates without a proportionate sense of the scale of the suffering and devastation already being endured. Both may offer a cursory acknowledgement of impacts including droughts, floods, tropical storms or lower crop yields, but it is impossible to understand what these impacts mean without their political context and without the stories of those with direct experience. To understand climate change, our stories must directly address the question of justice.

Using the framework of justice has brought environmental and climate impacts into the political realm. It recognises that while the ruling class have contributed the most to climate change, they generally experience its impacts the least. On the other hand, those who do experience climate impacts have generally done the least to contribute to it. This is the structural injustice of climate change, shaped by relations of class, colonialism and gender. The history of colonialism (the construction of Empire through the occupation and exploitation of land globally) has been one of imposing capitalism and fossil fuel extraction to profit capitalists. The creation and reproduction of this global system has left the Global South with the harshest climate impacts and insufficient resources to adapt.

These harms are also gendered. 71% of people who die from climate impacts are women. This is largely due to women’s relative lack of access to the security of wealth and economic independence and relative likelihood to have caring responsibilities, reducing mobility. At the foundations of climate injustices is class. The inequitable impacts of climate change are distributed most reliably along the lines of wealth and economic power. The poorest and working-class – whether you live in California, Andhra Pradesh, Puerto Rico or anywhere else – have more in common in the face of climate change than executives of fossil fuel companies and other capitalists profiting from disaster.

The term climate crisis is used a lot, sometimes synonymously with climate change or climate injustice, but looking at the etymology of the word ‘crisis’ we see that it means turning point or decision. If climate change is the ecological process, and climate injustice brings those realities into the political realm, then the climate crisis is the moment we find ourselves in, and our opportunity to build something new.

**********

This article is an excerpt from Chris Saltmarsh’s book ‘Burnt: Fighting For Climate Change’. Published by Pluto Press, you can find out more about the book and how to get a copy here.

