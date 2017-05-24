Climate Change Facts

Boreal forests are being destroyed in Canada, Beijing is stuck in a smog of pollution, Indonesian rainforests are being torched and crops around the world are being washed away. Climate change is threatening to transform the world, and yet much of the planet remains unaware about the possible implications.

Climate change facts show clearly that we need to act. Change is happening; the Paris Agreement set the ball in motion – though has been criticised for not going far enough – and as well as nations including Portugal, Denmark, Costa Rica and Scotland producing huge amounts of energy from the sun and wind, Sweden is soon set to become the first fossil fuel-free country in the world, largely due to public demand in the past few years.

Emissions, global warming, weather and climate – it can be hard to keep up with what the climate scientists are talking about and what the actual climate change effects could be.

Here are six simple terrifying climate change facts that should have us all pushing our countries to follow in Sweden’s footsteps (while hoping that Donald Trump doesn’t doom us all)…