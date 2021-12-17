Vanishing Lines, a new snow activism documentary from Patagonia, has launched across Europe and is now available to watch online.

The pristine high alpine landscapes of the Alps are at risk, as developers encroach ever further in the name of expanding ski resorts and their infrastructure. Vanishing Lines tells the story of these last wild places on the brink of destruction, and the movement to protect what we still can. The 20-minute documentary filmed in Tyrol/Austria, features Patagonia snow ambassadors Lena Stoffel and Mitch Tölderer.

Mitch Tölderer, Patagonia snow ambassador, says:

“Once this destruction happens, this natural alpine area will be lost forever: lost to nature, to us and to the next generations.”

“I am committed to using my voice – as part of the backcountry snow community and as a father and concerned citizen – to speak out against the ongoing expansion of ski resort areas and for the conservation of our last remaining natural mountain landscapes.”

Dr. Gerd Estermann, Bürgerinitiative Feldring, says:

“Our daily lives are ever more organised and mechanised. Our experiences are increasingly determined by virtual impressions. And this leads to an increasingly strong longing for pristine nature, which is what is at the heart of our movement and of this important film.”

The film by Johannes Aitzetmüller will tour across Europe throughout the winter.

Watch Vanishing Lines online at eu.patagonia.com/films/vanishing-lines

