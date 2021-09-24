The issue of sustainability is, quite rightly, everywhere these days. From the creation of sustainable gear to the farming of more sustainably produced food, it’s a topic that’s increasingly become the talk of the town in recent years. At the heart of that is, well, the thought that maybe, just maybe, it’d be nice to, many years from now, still live in a world that’s able to function on its most fundamental levels.

“Here’s to growing your own… here’s to getting your hands dirty”

Our good friends at Blackleaf have, with that in mind, done a film all about Picked Organic near Belfast in Northern Ireland. They’ve done it in collaboration with Muck Boots. What is Picked Organic exactly? Answer. Picked Organic is a market garden that grows real food using the most organic of methods. Instead of chucking chemicals down, bringing nasty plastics into the process and digging up large patches of earth, they’re about doing things far more delicately; doing things in a way that treats the environment like a dear old friend rather than something to be ruthlessly exploited in pursuit of profit.

The man behind Picked Organic is David. A pilot grounded by lockdown, David seized the opportunity presented by a world with frequent air travel to develop his passion for spending time outdoors and growing things. His story demonstrates that there’s another way of doing things, another way to get things from the ground and into our stomachs. Here’s to growing your own, here’s to going all-in on regenerative agriculture, here’s to getting your hands dirty. Food for thought? Just a bit.

