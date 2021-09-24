The Pilot Who Became An Organic Farmer - Mpora

Share

The Environment

Food For Thought | The Pilot Who Became An Organic Farmer

Ever wanted to get dirty, and grow your own vegetables? Here's a film that's bound to inspire

The issue of sustainability is, quite rightly, everywhere these days. From the creation of sustainable gear to the farming of more sustainably produced food, it’s a topic that’s increasingly become the talk of the town in recent years. At the heart of that is, well, the thought that maybe, just maybe, it’d be nice to, many years from now, still live in a world that’s able to function on its most fundamental levels.

“Here’s to growing your own… here’s to getting your hands dirty”

Our good friends at Blackleaf have, with that in mind, done a film all about Picked Organic near Belfast in Northern Ireland. They’ve done it in collaboration with Muck Boots. What is Picked Organic exactly? Answer. Picked Organic is a market garden that grows real food using the most organic of methods. Instead of chucking chemicals down, bringing nasty plastics into the process and digging up large patches of earth, they’re about doing things far more delicately; doing things in a way that treats the environment like a dear old friend rather than something to be ruthlessly exploited in pursuit of profit.

The man behind Picked Organic is David. A pilot grounded by lockdown, David seized the opportunity presented by a world with frequent air travel to develop his passion for spending time outdoors and growing things. His story demonstrates that there’s another way of doing things, another way to get things from the ground and into our stomachs. Here’s to growing your own, here’s to going all-in on regenerative agriculture, here’s to getting your hands dirty. Food for thought? Just a bit.

You May Also Like

How To Stop Your Money From Destroying The Future

Fjällräven Look To The Future With Kånken Made of Wood

Why It’s Time For Climate Justice And How We Can Make It A Reality

In association with

Share

Topics:

The Green Issue video

Related Articles

Snowboarding

The Return of the Ski Trip | Why We're Buzzing

Remember holidays on snow? They were fun, weren't they?

8 Reasons Why We Can't Wait To Get Back To The Mountains This Winter
The Environment

Burnt | The Fight For Climate Justice

Making the case for a radical, anti-capitalist, response to the climate emergency

Burnt | Why It's Time For Climate Justice And How We Can Make It A Reality
The Environment

Divest The Dirt | Your Money Is Destroying The Future

POW UK's new campaign is all about ensuring taxpayer money stays clean, green, and sustainable

Divest The Dirt | How To Stop Your Money From Destroying The Future
Multi Sport

STIHL TIMBERSPORTS® | How To Watch British Championship

After a one-year hiatus, your favourite wood-chopping event is back with a bang

How To Watch This Year's STIHL TIMBERSPORTS® British Championship
The Environment

Ever wanted to get dirty, and grow your own vegetables? Here’s a film that’s bound to inspire The issue of sustainability is, quite rightly, everywhere...

The Environment

Ever wanted to get dirty, and grow your own vegetables? Here’s a film that’s bound to inspire The issue of sustainability is, quite rightly, everywhere...

Newsletter Terms & Conditions

Please enter your email so we can keep you updated with news, features and the latest offers. If you are not interested you can unsubscribe at any time. We will never sell your data and you'll only get messages from us and our partners whose products and services we think you'll enjoy.

Read our full Privacy Policy as well as Terms & Conditions.

Cookies help us deliver our services. By using this website, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn More

Accept
production