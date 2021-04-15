Picture Organic Lifestyle Collection
Picture Streetwear Line
Whilst Picture’s original focus lays on providing technical snow sports apparel with an eco-friendly touch, the brand has begun to venture beyond this path as they continue to grow. By expanding their line and offering eco-friendly options that are as suited for summer outdoor sports as they are for a stroll through the city, Picture’s Streetwear Range offers a bunch of eco-friendly designs inspired by nature and wilderness.
New for SS21, Picture’s thrown in some new prints and colours to brighten up the summer, whilst making sure the line offers both comfort and style. Whether you’re looking for something to throw on for a walk in the woods or for roaming around the streets of a big city, Picture’s got you covered.
Staying true to their mission to fight climate change, this entire line is made from organic cotton (GOTS & Organic Blended Content Standard certified) whilst the products are made in factories that are members of the Fair Wear Foundation.
Picture’s also big on using Tencel. The Tencel fibres are found in wood pulp, which is a renewable raw material created by photosynthesis, and it’s harvested from all-natural material. The fibres are also manufactured using an environmentally responsible production process and help to maintain environmental balance by being integrated into nature’s cycle as they are certified as both compostable and biodegradable (as long as not mixed with other synthetic fibres).
Activewear Line
The activewear line is based on the same idea as Picture’s snow products – offer technical eco-engineered performance gear combined with style and freedom of movement. Body mapping, reflective logos, breathability, fast drying, stretch fabrics & high technologies define this line.
84% of the activewear line is made from recycled polyester, reducing Picture’s CO2 emissions by 40%. Each product has also been treated with a durable PFC-free water-repellent coating, while the entire range is Global Recycled Standard certified (member factories of the Fair Wear Foundation).
For SS21, Picture’s expanded this line even further by offering new products for more functionality, while staying true to their original style.
Picture Surf line
When riding sideways is the ethos of your brand, surfing inevitably becomes part of it. Picture is offering a wide range of wetsuits, boards shorts and swimwear that live and breathe the ethos of Picture – eco-engineered and functional.
By using materials like EicoPrene, a sustainable alternative for conventional oil based neoprene made from a mixture of limestone (70%) and recycled tires(30%), and Econyl recycled polyester/recycled nylon, Picture can offer quality wetsuits that not only last long but also have a smaller environmental impact.
Picture want’s to set an example for the rest of the market by offering wetsuits made out of already existing materials (like tires and fishing nets). By showing that there’s an alternative solution to the materials used for wetsuits, the brand hopes to set a new, more sustainable, standard on the market.
New for this season, Picture introduces a new neoprene technology called Flexskin, an eco-friendly neoprene that offers ultimate stretch and freedom of movement in the water. By making the suit highly flexible around the arms, shoulders and upper-body, you won’t feel restrained while paddling either.
You May Also Like
We The Power | The Renewable Energy Revolution
End of the Land | Surfing At The Extreme Tip
Share