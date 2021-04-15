But it isn’t just about wiping out the use of fossil fuels when it comes to choosing the right materials, the fossil fuels need to be wiped out at every level of the process. Companies need to start looking beyond the fabrics and put more focus on the type and amount of energy that is used to manufacture the products, including the plastic bags that are often used to protect the end products.

Eliminating polybags for packaging a single product is one of the most radical and effective solutions in the fight against plastic use and, as of 2020/2021, Picture is on a mission to eliminate all excess packaging. But what are the alternatives to polybags?

“Eliminating polybags for packaging a single product is one of the most radical and effective solutions in the fight against plastic use”

Roll packing

By rolling the garment and tying it up with a piece of string the product will maintain its shape. This technique can be applied to t-shirts, jumpers and pants, dresses, shorts, and chinos. It still requires using a big polybag to protect all the products shipped in a single cardboard box. However, the reduction of plastic is still huge.

Reducing the size of the polybags used for technical apparel

Technical products tend to be heavier, bigger and higher in value, meaning they’ll need proper protection. This makes it hard to eliminate the use of polybags. Folding the items in thirds, however, does allow Picture to use smaller polybags – which is a step in the right direction, for sure.

Since 2015, Surfdome has been on the same mission when it comes to tackling plastic pollution. In 2020, 99.8% of Surfdome’s outbound packaging was plastic-free. And as for the packaging received by the customers, it is 100% plastic-free (however, some products still come in poly bags inside the plastic-free packaging).

For SS21, Picture is removing the Poly Bags from most of the items delivered to Surfdome. Only the light-coloured items will remain in poly bags, simply to protect them as they mark much more easily.

Going forward, Picture is looking to tackle the issue of how to generate the energy that is required to power the machines in their product manufacturing supply chain (spinning, weaving, dyeing and finishing, assembling). These stages add up to 83% of the greenhouse gas emissions emitted, whilst fibre production (including raw material extraction) only accounts for 15%; leaving transportation and end of life at 2%.

Picture is currently in the process of measuring their carbon emissions. Once that is done, they’ll be able to determine the specific reduction goals for the company. This will then serve to guide how they reduce their emissions to contribute to the 1.5°C objective.

As great as it is that Picture is taking the necessary means to fight climate change, it does take more than just one brand to make a difference. If we want to continue to venture off the beaten path and enjoy nature to its fullest, the textile and outdoors industry as a whole must step up. Even if the emissions are local, their impacts are global.