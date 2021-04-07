We The Power | Patagonia Release Film About Community Energy Movement - Mpora

The Environment

We The Power | Patagonia Release Film About Community Energy Movement

Patagonia’s new film 'We The Power' aims to encourage citizens to reimagine energy and start a renewable revolution

Patagonia has launched their new campaign – We The Power. They’ve done it in a bid to encourage citizens to imagine a new system of energy, one that is community-owned and renewable. It’s a project that is rooted in bringing social and economic benefits to local communities.

‘We The Power’ is a film all about a citizen-led community-energy movement. In essence, imagine upending the traditional energy system and giving the power of clean electricity production back to your neighbours. This is what ‘We The Power’ is all about.

The film follows friends, families, and visionaries as they break down legislative barriers and take power back from big energy companies to put it in the hands of locals and strengthen their towns. The film chronicles local cooperatives from deep in Germany’s Black Forest to the streets of ancient Girona in Spain and the urban rooftops of London. They hope to pave the way for a renewable energy revolution, one that ultimately results in healthier and more financially stable communities.

Be sure to tune in on the 15th of April for the full Patagonia film – ‘We The Power’. In the meantime, you can watch the trailer below.

