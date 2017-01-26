President Trump's First Week In The Job Shows How Little He Cares For The Environment - Mpora

The Environment

President Trump’s First Week In The Job Shows How Little He Cares For The Environment

It's early days, but everyone should be alarmed by Trump's environmental policies.

Pictured: Donald Trump…pointing at something…and pulling a stupid face.

It’s early days in the President Trump administration but already it seems that any hopes he wouldn’t be as bad for the environment as first feared seem outdated and hopelessly optimistic. Less than a week since he took the hot seat, Trump has already signed off on a number of things that put the environment itself at risk and undermine the very real battle against climate change.

Trump, who lest we forget looks like the back-end-of-a-horse, has tweeted in the past that he believes global warming to be a hoax created by the Chinese to negatively impact upon the competitiveness of American manufacturing – so, with that in mind, we perhaps shouldn’t be surprised that he’s already got stuck into dismantling battlements put in place to curb climate change.

The Environmental Protection Agency and the National Park Service (as well as the US Department of Agriculture, the Department of Health and Human Services, and the Department of Transportation) have all been told to cease and desist communications with the public and the media regarding their research. Organisations and scientists, it’s worth saying, that are funded by the American taxpayers.

The organisations are apparently still allowed to publish in scientific journals, but references to their work in any other form have been totally banned. Press releases, photographs, infographics and social media usage, which is especially alarming when you consider how many of us consume the news this way, have all been prohibited.

No more official Facebook and Twitter updates, regarding climate change, from the experts in America who actually know what their talking point is a frightening precedent to set so early in a Presidency.

 

Trump will, of course, no doubt continue to tell us that global warming is a myth, and that ‘environment’ is a fictional character in Lord of the Rings, and that he knows all the good words, and that his hands are actually massive, and that he doesn’t look like the back-end-of-a-horse but by now it’s safe to assume anything he says on literally anything is basically complete and utter bollocks.

In response to the total media blackout on these organisations, a number of rogue Twitter accounts have been set up – including @AltNatParkSer. And while nobody knows for certain who’s behind the unofficial accounts, the Alternative US National Park Service one continues to maintain that it’s run by real staff in their spare time in a bid to spread the message about the green issues facing our planet. Whatever the truth of the matter, and whoever’s running the accounts, at the time of writing @AltNatParkSer has already garnered 1.03 million followers. 

President Donald Trump has also signed off on executive orders to advance the construction of the controversial Dakota Access and Keystone XL pipeline.

With at least four more years of his Presidency still to run (yeah, we’re afraid so), it seems that people who are passionate about nature, the environment, and the great outdoors have got a real struggle on their hands. Good luck, everyone.

