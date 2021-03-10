Europe’s largest wild river outside of Russia is facing its greatest threat yet. The situation surrounding the Vjosa mainly comes down to political unrest and opportunistic greed that could destroy the river as we know it.

Ahead of the upcoming Albanian parliamentary elections, citizens, activists, and conservationists are demanding political support for the establishment of Europe’s first wild river national park, as they seek to protect this river forever.

Patagonia has taken action with the launch of Vjosa Forever. This new documentary short film asks people everywhere to help join the fight in preserving the future of the Vjosa.

The launch of Vjosa Forever follows the 2018 Blue Heart film, which depicted the fight to protect the wild rivers of the Balkans – the ‘Blue Heart’ of Europe – from 3,400 proposed hydropower projects which would destroy the culture and ecology of this entire region.

The six-minute film created by Patagonia asks concerned citizens everywhere to show their support for a Vjosa wild river national park. They want to bring international attention to the environmental disaster that could ensue if it remains unprotected.

Ryan Gellert, CEO of Patagonia, says: “Grassroots activism, supported by legal action, have worked to get this historic decision on the table. Now is the time for Albanian politicians to step up. They will be doing something that’s never been done before and protecting this last, pristine river system, forever.”