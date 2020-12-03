When Sion Milosky died at Mavericks on the 16th of March 2011 after suffering a multiple wave hold-down, the big wave surfing community was left stunned. It was a tragedy, and a stark reminder, if reminders were needed, of the inherent dangers built into such pursuits.

The incident was, in all honesty, a wake up call. Surfing was advancing quicker than the safety nets, and it was clear that something had to change. Later that year, Kohl Christensen and Danilo Couto got a group of surfers together on the North Shore, Oahu, and held a CPR course.

This was the first ever (unofficial) Big Wave Risk Assessment Group meeting. Over the next decade, this would evolve into a worldwide, 14-stop tour covering everything from ocean risk management right on through to CPR and AED training, medical intervention, spot analysis, mindful breathing, emergency action planning and water rescue.

Surfing’s come a long way, in recent years. This Patagonia film is the story of the sport’s painful, but ultimately positive journey to higher standards of safety. Look after yourself out there.





