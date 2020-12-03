Connected By Water | The Story Behind The Big Wave Safety Movement - Mpora

Share

Surfing

Connected By Water | The Story Behind The Big Wave Safety Movement

How big wave surfing bounced back from a tragic incident at Mavericks in 2011

When Sion Milosky died at Mavericks on the 16th of March 2011 after suffering a multiple wave hold-down, the big wave surfing community was left stunned. It was a tragedy, and a stark reminder, if reminders were needed, of the inherent dangers built into such pursuits.

The incident was, in all honesty, a wake up call. Surfing was advancing quicker than the safety nets, and it was clear that something had to change. Later that year, Kohl Christensen and Danilo Couto got a group of surfers together on the North Shore, Oahu, and held a CPR course.

“A stark reminder, if reminders were needed, of the inherent dangers built into such pursuits”

This was the first ever (unofficial) Big Wave Risk Assessment Group meeting. Over the next decade, this would evolve into a worldwide, 14-stop tour covering everything from ocean risk management right on through to CPR and AED training, medical intervention, spot analysis, mindful breathing, emergency action planning and water rescue.

Surfing’s come a long way, in recent years. This Patagonia film is the story of the sport’s painful, but ultimately positive journey to higher standards of safety. Look after yourself out there.


You May Also Like

Makua Rothman | Surfing with a Big Wave World Champion on Hawaii’s North Shore

Winter Surf Jackets | 10 of the Best

Share

Topics:

Action Sports article video

Related Articles

The Environment

The Case For Plastic? | Don't Believe The Propaganda

Online retailer becomes 99% plastic free and takes a stand against those championing plastics

The Case For Plastic? | Why You Shouldn't Swallow The Propaganda
Skiing

Zermatt To Verbier | Ski Touring The PDG

The Faction Collective are up to their usual tricks with their latest ski film masterpiece

Zermatt to Verbier | The Faction Crew Ski Tour Across The Legendary High Alpine Traverse
Skiing

Game Show | Jesper Tjäder On Japanese TV

Remember the old BBC One show Hole In The Wall? This is that, but with really good skiing

Jesper Tjäder's Game Show | Swedish Freestyle Skier Wakes Up On Japanese TV
Skiing

Freeride World Tour | Watch The Top 10 Cliffs

Want to see some skiers send it off some cliffs? You've come to the right place

Freeride World Tour | Top 10 Cliffs Of All Time
Skiing

Sammy Carlson | See The Power Of 'Resilience'

You need to watch the new Sammy Carlson film. It's really, very, good

Sammy Carlson | Discover The Power Of 'Resilience' In New Quiksilver Film
Skiing

Powder Skis | Best For Winter 20/21

A guide to the best skis for powder, and why they're perfect for skiing in the deep stuff.

Best Powder Skis 2020 – 2021 | Buyer's Guide
Newsletter Terms & Conditions

Please enter your email so we can keep you updated with news, features and the latest offers. If you are not interested you can unsubscribe at any time. We will never sell your data and you'll only get messages from us and our partners whose products and services we think you'll enjoy.

Read our full Privacy Policy as well as Terms & Conditions.

Cookies help us deliver our services. By using this website, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn More

Accept
production