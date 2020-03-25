Run Flat Boy Run | We Ran 5km At Home Because Of Social Distancing Guidelines - Mpora

Running

Run Flat Boy Run | We Ran 5km At Home Because Of Social Distancing Guidelines

Stuck indoors? Worried about your falling fitness levels? Time to run a 5km at home?

Alright, few things we need to get out the way before we do a dive deep into the bones of this thing. Firstly, we recorded this last week when we were socially distancing but still technically allowed to go for as many outside runs as we wanted (since the government lockdown on Monday that number has been limited to just one). Secondly, we recorded this before that man in France completely upstaged us by running an entire marathon on his balcony. That guy’s name is Elisha Nochomovitz and, quite frankly, we don’t like him. Feel like he’s taken our nice idea and elevated it to a whole new level. Nah, fair play Elisha. Fair play. You do you. *grits own teeth into dust*

“It is… we think you’ll agree, a mildly impressive thing to do”

Anyway, here’s a little video of us running 5km at a flat in south east London. It might not be a marathon. It might not be a half marathon. It might not take place on a balcony or feature one Elisha Nochomovitz (who is, we’re sure despite our previous comments, an essentially good bloke). It is though, and we think you’ll agree, a mildly impressive thing to do. Sure, we’re not talking about life changing levels of brilliance here but it’s something to watch isn’t it? It’s something that will maybe, just maybe, make you think “Yes, yes. OK. I too will run 5,000 metres in my house today.”

