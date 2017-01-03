8 Things Everyone Thinks During Their First Time On A Stand Up Paddle Board - Mpora

While surfing, snowboarding and skateboarding are all high impact action sports, stand up paddle boarding is a much more serene and chilled out member of the boardsports family. While it is possible to get gnarly on a SUP board, for the most part they’re used more regularly for exploring coastlines and sailing across glassy ocean bays.

Stand up paddle -boarding looks oh-so-simple from the shore and is a relaxing way to workout and explore beautiful islands, but be warned, it’s not as simple to master as you might think and your initial session may feel a little frantic. If you want to give it a go, here are nine things that are sure to go through your mind!…..