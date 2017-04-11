Cooler Magazine X TrailFit | We Discovered How To Get An Amazing Outdoor Workout In The Middle Of The City - Mpora

Share

Fitness

Cooler Magazine X TrailFit | We Discovered How To Get An Amazing Outdoor Workout In The Middle Of The City

Spending your weeknights trapped in the gym? We've found a better way...

Living in the middle of a city makes it difficult to get outside and workout. So many city dwellers quickly give up on exercising in the streets and find themselves trapped in air conditioned gyms.

While going to the gym is great and certainly serves it’s purpose, at Cooler we believe that nothing beats getting some fresh air and exercising outside. Whether it be walking in your park, hiking your nearest big green space or pounding the city streets, making time to workout in your local space can easily turn your exercise routine into a daily adventure and elevate your fitness on any trail you choose.

Have Your Own TrailFit Adventure | City Workout Tutorial With Sophie Everard

To help everyone discover the natural gym all around them, Cooler and Keen Footwear are running three outdoor workout events, based on the three pillars of TrailFit movement;  City, All Terrain and Outdoors.

Last weekend a crew of 15 women, headed up by all round adventure woman Sophie Everard, hit the streets of London for an hour of fitness in the heart of London’s busy streets, to see if adventure really can be found within the busy streets and bustling shops.

Although we don’t see it everyday, an hour of TrailFit adventuring in the city revealed how much the streets are full of adventure and exercise, when you choose to look for it.

“No matter what the terrain, it is always possible to explore, to adventure and to train, utilising which ever space you have access too” says Sophie. “Cities offer a proliferation of natural obstacles and uncharted routes to play with, and ensure you get a great workout, even if you don’t have access to the great outdoors.”

“Embrace the notion that the city is your playground”

Running through underpasses and over bridges, box jumping at London Southbank and finding the best places to sprint near the Thames, the crew discovered a completely way to look at the city and their own fitness. You don’t need to pay an expensive membership to get fit in London, the city is it’s own adventure.

“Embrace the notion that the city is your playground” says Sophie. “An urban metropolis can be seen through new eyes when looking for adventure and exploring the urban environment.”

Check out our adventure in the video below. If you fancy a TrailFit adventure for yourself, there’s still time to join us – find out details on the remaining dates on our TrailFit page here.

No time to take part at one of the TrialFit events? Get your Terradora shoes here and go on your own TrailFit adventure!

Share

Topics:

Related Articles

Fitness

Welcome To Sparta | What Happened When Mpora Took On A Spartan Race?

We sent a very reluctant Jack Clayton to tackle the world famous obstacle course.

What Happened When Mpora Went To Kent And Took On The Legendary Spartan Race?
Fitness

Have Your Own TrailFit Adventure | City Workout Tutorial With Sophie Everard

Save this workout to your phone, get outside and conquer the concrete jungle...

Have Your Own TrailFit Adventure | City Workout Tutorial With Sophie Everard
Fitness

Cooler Magazine X TrailFit | We Went For An All-Female Forest Adventure In The Middle Of London

Check out the UK's first TrailFit workout session with Sophie Everard and KEEN

Cooler Magazine X TrailFit | We Went For An All-Female Forest Adventure In The Middle Of London
Fitness

Spartan Race | Sign Up Today And Get Discount Exclusively With Mpora

Are you ready to channel your inner Spartan?

Spartan Race: Sign Up Today With Exclusive Discount Code 'MPORA' And Get 15% Off
Fitness

Channel Tunnel Vision | We Spoke To Howard James About His Double Record-Breaking Channel Swim

"Get up. Swim. Eat pizza. Go to bed"

Channel Tunnel Vision | We Spoke To Howard James About His Double Record-Breaking Channel Swim
Fitness

8 Things Everyone Thinks During Their First Time On A Stand Up Paddleboard

"How do people stand up on these things?!"

8 Things Everyone Thinks During Their First Time On A Stand Up Paddleboard
Newsletter Terms & Conditions

Please enter your email so we can keep you updated with news, features and the latest offers. If you are not interested you can unsubscribe at any time. We will never sell your data and you'll only get messages from us and our partners whose products and services we think you'll enjoy.

Read our full Privacy Policy as well as Terms & Conditions.

Cookies help us deliver our services. By using this website, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn More

Accept
production