Cooler Magazine X TrailFit | We Discovered How To Get An Amazing Outdoor Workout In The Middle Of The City - Mpora

Living in the middle of a city makes it difficult to get outside and workout. So many city dwellers quickly give up on exercising in the streets and find themselves trapped in air conditioned gyms.

While going to the gym is great and certainly serves it’s purpose, at Cooler we believe that nothing beats getting some fresh air and exercising outside. Whether it be walking in your park, hiking your nearest big green space or pounding the city streets, making time to workout in your local space can easily turn your exercise routine into a daily adventure and elevate your fitness on any trail you choose.

Have Your Own TrailFit Adventure | City Workout Tutorial With Sophie Everard

To help everyone discover the natural gym all around them, Cooler and Keen Footwear are running three outdoor workout events, based on the three pillars of TrailFit movement; City, All Terrain and Outdoors.

Last weekend a crew of 15 women, headed up by all round adventure woman Sophie Everard, hit the streets of London for an hour of fitness in the heart of London’s busy streets, to see if adventure really can be found within the busy streets and bustling shops.