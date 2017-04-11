Have Your Own TrailFit Adventure | City Workout Tutorial With Sophie Everard - Mpora

It doesn’t matter whether you live in the country or in a city, everyone can get outside, have an adventure and get fit in their local area.

This is what we’re proving at Cooler, though three TrailFit workout sessions, based all over London. These sessions kicked off last week with an awesome hour of fitness in the heart of the city, based at the The Travel Cafe in London Southbank.

We Discovered How To Get An Amazing Outdoor Workout In The Middle Of The City

If you didn’t get the chance to come down to the city session, that doesn’t mean you’ve missed out entirely. We’ve put together this specially designed workout plan and video tutorial for everyone who couldn’t make it, so now everyone can have their own TrailFit city adventure.

Pull on a pair of Terradora boots, save the workout to your phone and head into the centre of the city. This hour long exercise class is like nothing you’ve ever tried before…